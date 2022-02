Stacey Abrams fired back against critics and slammed opponents after she was criticised for sharing a maskless photo posing with children at a school.Ms Abrams, a Democratic candidate for Georgia governor and an advocate for voting rights, described the backlash against her as a “shameful” and “false political attack”."It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health...

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO