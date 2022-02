WASHINGTON - GW men's basketball finishes a three-game stretch away from home with a trip to Pittsburgh to take on Duquesne Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. STUFF THE STAT SHEET: Ricky Lindo Jr. was everywhere for the Colonials on Saturday at Dayton with 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Lindo has now recorded at least three steals and three blocks in the same game five times this year, doing so for the first time since Jan. 11 on Saturday. The senior also grabbed at least nine rebounds for the 10th time this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO