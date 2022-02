The College Football Playoff has been around since the 2014 season, and despite growing calls for expansion, the event remains a four-team operation for 2022 and beyond. Last season, the CFP featured a pair of teams making their first appearance in Michigan and Cincinnati, which was a breath of fresh air for many considering the playoff had been dominated by the same handful of teams — for the most part — until then.

