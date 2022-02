The state of Missouri reported 6,539 new and probable coronavirus cases for Thursday. The state of Missouri’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has gone back up to a 2,095 seven-day average (14,665 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting) as the state reports new coronavirus cases across the state according to state health department reporting. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO