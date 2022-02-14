ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

“This is our go time” – Valentine’s chocolate sales boost local chocolate shop

By Jillian Andrews
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Flowers and chocolate are flying off shelves today as people look to celebrate their loved ones on this Valentines Day.

Valentine’s Day traditionally marks the busiest day of the year for chocolate shops. This year was no exception. Dan Mckenney is the owner of Heavenly Chocolates and he says business is booming.

Valentine’s Day spending habits

“Today and yesterday are usually our biggest days of the year. This is our go time. Chocolate sales at the shop are on track with pre-pandemic times. As people ventured out to choose an assortment of sweets for loved ones. Top sellers: include raspberry and salted caramel,” said Dan Mckenney.

Nicholas Doring from Amherst said, “I’m buying some chocolates for my girlfriend for Valentine’s Day, thought I’d go with some flowers too.”

Like so many other businesses, Heavenly Chocolates had it’s share of supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. But lately, McKenney told 22News things are moving in the right direction.

“Supplies have gotten a little easier. Staffing has been easier as well we’ve actually been able to call in a lot of favors from old team members who have come back to help out for a day or two and just kind of lighten the load.”

Even though Valentines day is coming to an end, you can still get some Heavenly Chocolates the store front has open 7 days a week and sweets are also sold online.

