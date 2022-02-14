ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Deadly overnight crash on FM 973 near Austin airport

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A two-vehicle crash on FM 973 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport early Monday morning turned deadly.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash took place just after midnight in the stretch of 2400 to 4537 FM 973. That’s approximately between Thyone Drive and Pearce Lane.

1 person dies in fiery northeast Travis County crash

ATCEMS said there were at least two patients, and both were taken to the hospital after being declared a “trauma alert.” One had critical, life-threatening injuries, and the other had potentially serious injuries.

The crash was updated to be fatal later on Monday on the Austin-Travis County Traffic Report Page .

Texas man climbs down hospital scaffolding to escape custody

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said Cody Rowley, 19, climbed down scaffolding after getting out an unlocked window on the second floor of the hospital around 8:45 p.m. Once deputies figured out Rowle escaped, they used drones, helicopters and dogs to try to find him. As of Tuesday morning, he hasn't been caught.
Austin woman accused of murder arrested in Africa

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, took Kathleen Wylumva Ngongoseke, 27, into custody after Tanzanian officials arrested her on immigration violations in December. Federal authorities went to Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, and took custody of her Feb. 7.
