ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Spilling the tea: 1000th show, big games and love

By Ashley Thompson
KELOLAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Thompson and Jeff Gould reflect on the last 1000 shows and some...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Spilling the tea: Happy Groundhog Day!

The groundhog has spoken, so it’s official: Six more weeks of winter, according to Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous weather-prognosticating groundhog. Brittany and Ashley also talked about Valentine’s Day boxes and shared a creative one that Ashley’s daughter, Ava, made in the past.
LIFESTYLE
Morganton News Herald

Dating games to fall in love with

Love is a game, but sometimes you want a game about finding love. Dating sims can be beautiful and earnest, or completely off the wall. From first romance to dating pigeon professors, here are six dating sims worth checking out. Florence. Florence is a game about first love. The joy...
VIDEO GAMES
995qyk.com

LIVE SHOW! – Big Game Trailers Aftermath! – Dr Strange Multiverse of Madness – Moon Knight – NOPE And much more!

Today on the live show!!! We talk about all the trailers dropped on the big game night! Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness! Moon Knight! NOPE! Jurassic World Dominion! – and the one that didnt! LOL DC Heroes sizzle reel 2022! We talk Peacemaker, We talk Attack on Titan finale! We Talk Book of Boba Fett! And a bunch of other stuff!! Tap in!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Thompson
iheart.com

Best Memes From The Halftime Show At The Big Game Last Night

If you look at Twitter, it seems as though the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem might go down as one of the most "epic" in history. You can see some of the funniest memes of the night below. In...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea
SheKnows

Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy