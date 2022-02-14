How changes to the Missouri AMBER Alert system affect you
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has made several enhancements to the AMBER alert system (MOAlerts) including targeting specific regions.2022 crime in Springfield
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, or MSHP, a common complaint about AMBER alerts is that an alert could go off on your cellphone for a missing child that is on the other side of the state. This new enhancement would allow for a more targeted approach.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, or MSHP, a common complaint about AMBER alerts is that an alert could go off on your cellphone for a missing child that is on the other side of the state. This new enhancement would allow for a more targeted approach.

MSHP says the MOAlerts application allows the targeting of the message to a troop region or even to a specific county. However, you can sign up to receive alerts, regardless of location, by visiting www.moalerts.mo.gov and clicking Subscribe to MO Alerts.
