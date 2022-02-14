ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

How changes to the Missouri AMBER Alert system affect you

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHseC_0eEICkgD00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has made several enhancements to the AMBER alert system (MOAlerts) including targeting specific regions.

2022 crime in Springfield

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, or MSHP, a common complaint about AMBER alerts is that an alert could go off on your cellphone for a missing child that is on the other side of the state. This new enhancement would allow for a more targeted approach.

MSHP says the MOAlerts application allows the targeting of the message to a troop region or even to a specific county. However, you can sign up to receive alerts, regardless of location, by visiting www.moalerts.mo.gov and clicking Subscribe to MO Alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Smoke in Springfield coming from fire in Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Tuesday (2/15/22), a haze of smoke floated through parts of the Sparta and Springfield area. That smoke is actually coming from a large fire in North Arkansas. Springfield Battalion Chief Ben Houston said his department is fielding several calls from people reporting the smoke. According to the Sparta Fire Protection District, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Road conditions: What to expect for Thursday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Missouri Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be careful of slick roads throughout the day on Thursday. Rain is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and spread east. Temperatures will decrease from north to south, aiding the transition from rain to wintry mix to snow. The change over will occur at different times […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

SPD asks the public to join crime prevention program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield community can help out the Springfield Police Department by registering their security cameras. SPD tweeted earlier today, “Do you have security cameras at home or business? Your security footage could help us identify and apprehend criminals and convicting those who are caught in the act of committing a crime.” According […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KOLR10 News

SPS officials hopeful they can resume suspended bus routes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After months of trying to solve the bus driver staffing shortages, more people are now signing up to be a driver for Springfield Public Schools (SPS). Back in November, the district had to drop nearly 1,500 students from bus routes, due to the shortages.  Now, the district said they are on track […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri representative files bill to legalize recreational marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Representative Ron Hicks (R-St. Charles) filed a House bill called the “Cannabis Freedom Act” on Tuesday (2/15/22). This bill, if passed, would legalize marijuana for adult use, releases all non-violent marijuana offenders, allow those on probation or parole to legally use marijuana, and more. Back in 2021, pro-marijuana groups […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield Fire Department increases community engagement in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department made an announcement about its personal engagement during 2021. During the year, the fire department visited 56 public and private elementary schools and taught 11,941 students during October’s Fire Prevention Month. Springfield firefighters teamed up with Springfield Public Schools and several private educational institutions. These partnerships made it […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alerts#Crime#Amber#Moalerts#Www Moalerts Mo Gov#Mo Alerts#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Dickerson Park Zoo: Ring-necked doves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Meet George, the ring-necked dove. George lives at the Dickerson Park Zoo and is one of the many animals that participate in the zoo’s educational programs. Ring-necked doves are also known as laughing doves. They are descendants of doves in Africa and they congregate in large flocks at waterholes in dry regions to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What is a red flag warning?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A red flag warning has been issued for Springfield and the surrounding area until 7 pm February 15th. A red flag warning is issued the area is experiencing dry conditions and low humidity, which makes it very easy for anything that catches on fire to spread quickly. Winds are from the south […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield resident shot by stray bullet while sleeping in home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield resident is in the hospital after being shot in the leg by a stray bullet Monday (2/14/22). Lieutenant Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department said officers found shell casings when they arrived at Frisco and Division around 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital with what Lt. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

How you can see a scheduled implosion of exhaust stacks in person

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities is scheduled to implode some retired power exhaust stacks in Springfield… and anyone is allowed to go watch the show. Demolition contractors will be working at the James River Power Station. The implosion is scheduled to happen on Saturday (2/19/22) at 9 a.m. To view the implosion in person, City […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy