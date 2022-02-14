Wilkinson Alumni Studio Art Series

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures presents “Everyday Life: The Films of Isao Takahata,” a series running from Feb. 3 through Feb. 16. One of Studio Ghibli’s three co-founders with filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, Takahata (1935-2018) created a body of work that is delightfully eclectic. The retrospective includes all of Takahata’s Ghibli features, including the World War II tragedy “Grave of the Fireflies,” as well as a selection of the theatrical films he made earlier in his career. Many of these earlier works also feature collaborations with Miyazaki, who Takahata met when both were working at the Toei Animation studio. Altogether, Takahata’s films reflect a warmhearted filmmaker fond of stories about quirky families and enchanted creatures, museum officials said. Unlike Miyazaki, Takahata did not draw, and perhaps due to this fact, he consistently experimented with different animation styles throughout his career, sometimes making films that looked like Studio Ghibli productions but ventured into radically different styles.

