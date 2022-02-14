ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

BC Election Commission meets Tuesday

By Staff
KTLO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baxter County Election Commission is set to meet Tuesday from 10 a.m. until...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, AR
Government
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
County
Baxter County, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
The Associated Press

As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism of his...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Official#Bc Election Commission
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsnationnow.com

Hutchins lawyer: Baldwin ‘blaming others’ for Rust shooting

(NewsNation Now) — The attorney for the family of the woman who died on the “Rust” movie set said producer Alec Baldwin was “blaming others” for her death, despite admitting holding the gun as it went off. Baldwin “caused a death that was reckless and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy