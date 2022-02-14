ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinetik Born out of Altus Midstream-BCP Merger

By Paul Anderson
rigzone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a positive vote by the shareholders, the Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco merger will go through on February 22. The merger between Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco (BCP) has received a green light after shareholders voted in favor of the business combination. The all-stock merger is...

www.rigzone.com

