Kinetik Born out of Altus Midstream-BCP Merger

Altus Midstream is somewhat unconventional in that its primary business is investing in pipelines owned and operated by other companies. Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) is a midstream company that owns a network of pipelines running from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, so it is one of the few operators that is entirely confined to the state of Texas. The company is a very unique midstream company in a few other ways as well. In particular, Altus midstream acts primarily as an investor in long-haul pipelines that are operated by others but it does still have its own natural gas gathering and processing network. This difference certainly does not prevent Altus Midstream from having many of the same characteristics that we appreciate in many conventional midstream companies, such as stable cash flows and a very high yield. Indeed, the company's current yield of 9.16% is one of the highest in the entire midstream industry. Furthermore, the fact that Altus Midstream is classified as a corporation allows it to be included in a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA. This is yet another thing that differs from many other midstream firms. Finally, the company has some potential to greatly expand the scope of its operations in the near term, which provides investors with promising return potential.

