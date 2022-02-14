Lassen Fire Safe Council seeks landowners interested in Dixie and Beckwourth Fire reforestation projects

FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield City Council listened to public comments Monday night about the proposed fire station at the corner of West Briggs Avenue and North Fourth Street. The city is planning to hold a referendum on March 1 at which voters will decide whether to give the city authority to borrow up to $5 million for the new fire station, which is expected to cost $6 million. The city hosted a public forum last week at which information about the new building was presented, and the public was invited to ask questions. It will hold its second and final open house for the new fire station at 7 p.m. Thursday at city hall.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO