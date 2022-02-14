Lassen Fire Safe Council seeks landowners interested in Dixie and Beckwourth Fire reforestation projects

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Building A & B Modernization Project at Chester Elementary School – Bid Package PU2022.5.24.A Abatement / Demo. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Building A & B Modernization Project at Chester Elementary School- Bid Package PU2022.5.24.A Abatement / Demo”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.
