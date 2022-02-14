ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lassen Fire Safe Council seeks landowners interested in Dixie and Beckwourth Fire reforestation projects

By swilliams
Lassen County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lassen Fire Safe Council is applying for another round of CalFire Forest Health Grants focused on reforesting lands within last year’s local fire footprints. One of these grants will be the Dixie Fire East Reforestation Project. The...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastiowaunion.com

Fairfield council hears feedback on fire station

FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield City Council listened to public comments Monday night about the proposed fire station at the corner of West Briggs Avenue and North Fourth Street. The city is planning to hold a referendum on March 1 at which voters will decide whether to give the city authority to borrow up to $5 million for the new fire station, which is expected to cost $6 million. The city hosted a public forum last week at which information about the new building was presented, and the public was invited to ask questions. It will hold its second and final open house for the new fire station at 7 p.m. Thursday at city hall.
FAIRFIELD, IA
swiowanewssource.com

Council to consider seeking bids for Bull Creek project

ATLANTIC — Thanks to revisions from the Army Corp of Engineers the Atlantic City Council will consider Wednesday seeking bids for a pared down project officials hope will control erosion along Bull Creek. The city has long claimed the creek posed a danger to individuals and property and over...
ATLANTIC, IA
Lassen County News

LaMalfa applauds wildland fire suppression contract award to Chico company

Today Congressman Doug LaMalfa announced his support for the awarding of a $140 million United States Forest Service Indefinite-Delivery contract to the Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, Inc. This contract award was part of several made throughout the country for Type 2 Initial Attack qualified wildland firefighter crews. The contract period is for five years from Feb. 8, 2022 through Feb. 7, 2027 and is not to exceed $140 million.
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, CA
City
Beckwourth, CA
City
Susanville, CA
Lassen County, CA
Government
County
Lassen County, CA
Local
California Government
Beckwourth, CA
Government
Susanville, CA
Government
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Fire department seeks budget hike, retirement plan

The $5 an hour raise Alna gave firefighters last year has not yielded more members but likely has helped keep some, Fire Chief Mike Trask told selectmen Feb. 9. For next month’s annual town meeting, Trask proposed a department budget he said was rising for the first time in years. And he and the board talked over a possible new incentive Trask likened to a firefighter retirement plan. He seeks $18,000 to start it this year, or up to $2,000 for eligible members.
ALNA, ME
Plumas County News

Plumas County Fire Safe Council honors Andrea Irving

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council announced its newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies and publicly acknowledges outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented during today’s Feb. 10 meeting to Andrea Irving who has demonstrated initiative and leadership through her...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Notice To Contractors Calling For Bids

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Building A & B Modernization Project at Chester Elementary School – Bid Package PU2022.5.24.A Abatement / Demo. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Building A & B Modernization Project at Chester Elementary School- Bid Package PU2022.5.24.A Abatement / Demo”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.
QUINCY, CA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson to seek fire safety grant

HUDSON – The Hudson Fire Department is hoping grant funding could help launch a new municipal “Knox Box” program that would help first responders more quickly get to vulnerable residents in emergency situations. The Hudson Select Board voted on Feb. 7 to authorize Fire Chief Bryan Johannes...
HUDSON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Reforestation#Eastern Lassen#The Hog And Sheep Fires#Beckwourth Complex Fires#Esgate
Renna Media

Green Brook Fire Department Seeks New Members

Did you know that the Green Brook Fire Department is 100% volunteer? The Department is looking for new members with varying levels of availability (daytime, nighttime or any combination). Anyone interested is invited to attend a meeting on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at the Fire House (115 Greenbrook Road) or you can email Fire Chief Geno Panella at gbfirechief@optonline.net for more information.
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ
wglt.org

Normal council to decide funding mix for new fire station

The Town of Normal may borrow about half the money to build a new fire station. The town council, which meets Monday night, will consider a $2.5 million loan agreement with Busey Bank. The projected price of the fire station is $4.9 million. The funding mix town staff is proposing is $1.4 million from current town coffers, $1 million from a state grant and borrowing the rest. Staff said interest rates are low and the fire station is a long-term asset.
NORMAL, IL
Napa Valley Register

Napa City Council approves false fire alarm ordinance

A new ordinance that establishes a $546 fine for excessive false or malicious fire alarms was approved by the Napa City Council this week. The ordinance will replace a previous section of city code that only states: “It is unlawful for any person to willfully make, or cause to be made, any false alarm of fire or other incident requiring emergency response by the Fire Department.”
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Repository

Sandy Creek Fire Department seeks renewal of tax

MINERVA – Southeastern Stark County voters will be asked to renew a 4-mill property tax that supports the Sandy Creek Fire Department. The tax issue, which will be on the May 3 primary ballot, would yield an estimated $878,823 a year over five years. The issue costs about $91 in property tax per $100,000...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire district seeking to purchase two new engines

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Arlington Fire District is moving forward with plans to replace two fire engines that are more than 20 years old. District Commissioner Phil Van Italie expressed his disagreement by voting against the proposal at the last board meeting. According to Fire Chief Bill Steenbergh,...
ARLINGTON, NY
jackcentral.org

City council discusses the Museum Fire Flood Project

Roughly two years removed from the devastating Museum Fire, Flagstaff City Council met Tuesday to hear an update from city staff in regards to an update on flood mitigation efforts in the Museum Flood Area. In the past, council has received two updates in the last few months regarding the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
bouldercityreview.com

Fire department seeks to add 9 to staff

Boulder City Fire Department is looking at adding as many as nine positions to improve its response time throughout the city. Fire Chief Will Gray said a recent community risk assessment found that approximately 50 percent of residents live outside of the National Fire Protection Association’s standard four-minute response time and adding more personnel could help reduce those gaps.
BOULDER CITY, NV
YubaNet

Yuba Water approves $240,000 for Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council to help reduce risk of devastating wildfire in Yuba County foothills

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (Feb. 1, 2022) – The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors today approved a local cost-share grant worth up to $240,000 for the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and improve public safety for communities in the Yuba County foothills.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Metal Container Dragged Across Concrete Sparked Large Fire At Modesto Recycling Plant, Firefighters Say

MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say gusty winds are complicating the fight against a large fire at a recycling plant in Modesto that started late Monday night. Scene of the fire as of Monday morning. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department) The fire started at the facility along Morgan Road and East Whitmore Avenue. Crews were met with massive flames at the facility, prompting several alarms to be called. Resources from around San Joaquin County were also called in to assist. Along with the gusty winds, firefighters say poor water supply also hampered fire suppression efforts. Despite the problems, Modesto Fire says crews have been able to contain the flames to the facility. Firefighters believe sparks from a metal container that was dragged across concrete when a worker was dumping recycling material started the fire. No injuries have been reported. Modesto Fire says crews are expected to be out at the scene through most of Tuesday for overhaul operations.
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy