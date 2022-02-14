See The Broadway Show Hit the Red Carpet with Hugh Jackman & More on Opening Night of The Music Man

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Is "Bruno" Broadway bound? Fresh from receiving Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song (for “Dos Oruguitas,” not the chart-topper "We Don't Talk About Bruno"), Encanto may have a future on the stage. E! News spoke with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who could EGOT on March 27 if “Dos Oruguitas” takes home the trophy, about whether Disney may bring Encanto to Broadway. "I think it weirdly lends itself well. They don't always, you know? Like, I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean," he said. "My first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long. It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So, I've got the Broadway finale in the chamber." Watch the trailer for Encanto below.

