ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

See The Broadway Show Hit the Red Carpet with Hugh Jackman & More on Opening Night of The Music Man

Broadway.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Jackman & Sutton Foster in Broadway's "The Music Man" Ready for a Broadway treat with a capital "T?" The...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Blake Lively Suits Up in Plunging Purple Blazer & Platform Heels For ‘The Music Man’ Opening Night on Broadway

Blake Lively attended “The Music Man” opening night on Thursday in NY with a slew of famous faces. The Broadway show stars Hugh Jackman playing Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as the town’s librarian Marian. The revival has critics and audiences buzzing about everything from costuming to performances. Lively was among the celebrity fans and arrived at the event in a feminine take on a suit by Sergio Hudson. The starlet was dressed in dark purple from head to toe, sporting high-waisted trousers and a silky purple top with a plunging neckline. The textural element the top brings is a refreshing touch,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
willmarradio.com

Ryan Reynolds planted photos of himself in Hugh Jackman's dressing room on opening night of 'The Music Man'

Ryan Reynolds has pulled another prank on his pal Hugh Jackman, perfectly timed for the Australian actor's opening night on Broadway in a revival of The Music Man. Friday morning, Jackman tweeted a photo of his dressing room at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre, where he said he'd been greeted with "Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes" from friends.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Tamsen Fadal
Person
Sutton Foster
Showbiz411

Review: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster Light Up Broadway with Boffo “Music Man,” Star Studded Premiere

“The Music Man” revival that opened tonight at the Winter Garden is a crowd pleaser, a bright, lively blockbuster of a show with a Big Movie Star, Hugh Jackman, and a Big Broadway Star, Sutton Foster. The Jerry Zaks directed musical with phenomenal choreography by Warren Carlyle fills the enormous Winter Garden and gives a very intimate feel while at the same time expanding Meredith Wilson’s somewhat thin story until it fills the room.
MOVIES
Observer

‘The Music Man’: Hugh Jackman Dazzles in the Perfect Role

After a two-year nap, the New York theater awoke to the sound of 76 trombones this week, just in time to jam the mobs into the Winter Garden Theatre and welcome Hugh Jackman back to Broadway. Yes, it’s a great occasion—the star-spangled return of Meredith Willson’s legendary musical The Music Man—and the screaming ovations every night drown out the sound of traffic all the way to Times Square.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Music Man#The Broadway#Broadway Show#Hugh Jackman More#Broadway Com
Houston Chronicle

Hugh Jackman sings, dances and still misses the mark in a cartoonish 'Music Man'

NEW YORK - Professor Harold Hill is the ultimate phony - and Hugh Jackman, unfortunately, isn't playing one. It's a pivotal characteristic absent from the long awaited, and disappointingly miscalculated, revival of "The Music Man" that had its official opening Thursday evening at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. Jackman's highly anticipated...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Catch Up with Bianca Del Rio, Preston Mui & More on The Broadway Show

Bianca Del Rio on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Broadway is back, and with it comes The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 13 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS New York

‘The Music Man’ Celebrates Broadway Debuts For 21 Young Cast Members Ahead Of Opening Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special celebration Tuesday from Broadway’s “The Music Man” with the help of River City’s own barbershop quartet. The show is celebrating its opening week and its 21 young cast members who are making their Broadway debuts. “The Winter Garden Theatre is known for growing talent. I am thrilled to say that The Music Man extends that wonderful tradition with a grand total of 21 performers in our cast making their Broadway debut." – Jefferson Mays as our Mayor of River City📸 Avery Brunkus pic.twitter.com/kntiwy6hN6 — The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) February 8, 2022 “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, officially opens Thursday at the Winter Garden Theatre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Hugh Jackman didn't get Music Man role in high school

Hollywood and Broadway star Hugh Jackman first auditioned for the leading role in The Music Man back in high school, but he didn't get the part. So how does he feel 40 years later starring in the show on Broadway?
MUSIC
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Considers a Broadway Future for Encanto

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Is "Bruno" Broadway bound? Fresh from receiving Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song (for “Dos Oruguitas,” not the chart-topper "We Don't Talk About Bruno"), Encanto may have a future on the stage. E! News spoke with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who could EGOT on March 27 if “Dos Oruguitas” takes home the trophy, about whether Disney may bring Encanto to Broadway. "I think it weirdly lends itself well. They don't always, you know? Like, I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean," he said. "My first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long. It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So, I've got the Broadway finale in the chamber." Watch the trailer for Encanto below.
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Kinky Boots & More Set for Hollywood Bowl

The Broadway cast of "Kinky Boots" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. After canceling its summer season for the first time in its 100-year history, the Hollywood Bowl is back. Summer offerings include a staging of the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots from July 8 through July 10, Leonard Bernstein music tribute evenings on July 12 and July 14 as well as concerts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic headlined by Broadway alum Ricky Martin on July 22 and July 23. Check out the Hollywood Bowl’s additional summer events here.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Marry Me’ and More

As Hollywood events slowly return to New York and Los Angeles following the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Bel-Air, Marry Me and Broadway show The Music Man. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Skate Night More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Watch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in 'Marry Me' OnlineSuper Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesMaluma on His "Very Self-Centered" 'Marry Me' Character, Fashion Line and Hennessy Collaboration Ahead of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth-season premiere on Feb. 18, the cast and creators took part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Broadway.com

Preston Mui Shares the Cathartic Experience of Dancing in Hamilton

Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Janet Jackson are some of the most loved and acclaimed artists of our time, and Hamilton's Preston Mui has performed with each of them. Growing up in San Francisco, Mui was surrounded by art and theater at a young age and began chasing his Broadway dream at the age of 10. He transitioned into choreography and his work has been seen on Big Little Lies, The Maskes Singer, Cirque Du Soleil and more. Here, Mui shares about what it's like to be in the hit musical and more.
HAMILTON, NY
Glamour

Brittney Johnson Is Wicked as Broadway’s First Black Glinda

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked, Brittney Johnson floats in a giant bubble 30 feet above the stage and wears a 16-pound dress embellished with 68,200 sequins of 25 varieties. But perhaps more spectacular, as of Valentine’s Day, when Johnson became the 18th actor to star as Glinda on Broadway, she is the first Black woman—the first woman of color, period—to play the role full-time, almost two decades after the musical opened.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy