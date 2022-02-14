ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

One local couple takes heart after successful identical procedures

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
Marriage isn't always easy, even under the most ideal circumstances.

However, one local couple, has a lot to celebrate this Valentine's Day.

Margarita and Eduardo Garcia successfully underwent identical heart procedures recently at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital.

"(It was a) true testament to their almost seven decades of love and commitment to each other and their health," CHRISTUS Spohn said in a Facebook post.

The Garcias have spent Valentine's Day with one another for 69 years, and thanks to cardiologist Dr. Paul Heath, it's 69 years and counting.

So what's their secret?

Margarita said the key to a long-lasting marriage — and a healthy heart — is love, and vegetables.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

