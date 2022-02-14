ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Million More Trees’ Initiative Aims To Bring ‘Giant Bouquet’ Of Trees Across New York City

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GFTS_0eEIAuBp00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Needs more trees.

That’s the message from all five borough presidents Monday.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports on their “Million More Trees” initiative .

They may not look as brilliant now as they do in spring, summer and fall, but about seven million trees rooted around the city are an essential part of New York City’s infrastructure.

Monday, all five borough presidents announced they want to add more.

“Your borough presidents are bringing you a giant bouquet of trees,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine .

The Million More Trees program will add more than shade. Trees combat challenges of this moment, Levine said.

“Climate change, resiliency, public health, public safety – all driven by a healthy and strong urban forest,” Levine said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson says the program aims to tackle environmental injustice by expanding plantings beyond parks and playgrounds.

“We can look at other entities: Our public schools, community centers, senior centers,” Gibson said.

“Addressing places with highest asthma rates, have the most particles in the air,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso .

Planting one million trees would increase the canopy of the city to 30%.  Right now, it blooms at 22%.

“We’re talking about 22% that is divided so unequally across neighborhoods in our city,” said chair of the City Council Parks Commission Shekar Krishnan.

Data collected by the Nature Conservancy found that in 2017, Midtown Manhattan had the least coverage in a populated community, with less than 4% (3.98%). Hunts Point and Longwood in the Bronx had just over 8%. Many neighborhoods have less than 18%.

“Low income and communities of color still tend to have less trees and less canopy,” said Emily Nobel Maxwell of the Nature Conservancy.

She says this program offers an opportunity to enhance the canopy of New York City in an equitable way.

All backing the program stressed this is a big undertaking. Funding from local, state and the federal government, partnerships with public and private entities are all necessary on the path to a greener, healthier New York City.

Million More Trees hopes to finish the final planting by 2035.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

More Than 1,400 NYC Employees Fired Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City released the numbers showing how many city workers were fired after failing to meet the vaccine requirement deadline. More than 1,400 unvaccinated employees who failed to comply by last week lost their jobs. That’s out of a municipal workforce of 370,000. It includes more than 900 education employees and about 100 NYCHA workers. Officials say about 40% of workers who had been on leave without pay for three months decided to get vaccinated and have returned to work. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spike In Homeless Deaths On NYC Subways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is seeing a spike in deaths among homeless people in the subway. Sources tell CBS2 six homeless people have been found dead so far this year. That’s compared to two during the same period last year. According to an analysis from the Coalition  for the Homeless, from 2012 to 2020 the number of homeless people dying in New York each year more than tripled from 170 to 613.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s mask mandate has been lifted in public places, but many New Yorkers are still wearing them, saying the guidelines are blurry. On Wednesday, when Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end to the statewide mask mandate, many New Yorkers let out a sigh of relief, including restaurant owner and chef Salvatore Corea. “It’s two years now with this pandemic, so everybody wants to go out with not any mask, not wearing masks or anything,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Corea says he opened Cacio e Pepe on the Upper East Side in May 2021, and just like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Report: Borough Presidents, Mayor Eric Adams Will Discuss Plan To Plant 1 Million Trees In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1 million new trees could be planted in New York City if the five borough presidents get their way. According to the New York Times, all five presidents of the boroughs are meeting with Mayor Eric Adams on Monday. They will reportedly pitch a plan to plant 1 million trees by 2030. During his campaign, Adams pledged to allocate 1% of the city’s budget to the parks department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Relaunches $100 COVID Vaccine Incentive, Supreme Court Upholds Mandate For New York City Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New York City municipal workers stand to lose their jobs after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from a group of teachers to overturn the city’s COVID vaccine mandate. In order to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Mayor Eric Adams has relaunched an initiative offering $100 to any New Yorker who gets vaccinated at a city-run site before the end of February, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday. Friday was the deadline for workers to show proof of vaccination or face termination. Unvaccinated city workers rallied in front of City Hall in a last ditch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hearing This Week On Medical Care At New York City Jails

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are inmates at New York City jails being denied access to proper medical care? That will be the subject of a hearing this week. Records from January revealed nearly 6,800 inmates missed their medical appointments in city jails. In the previous month, more than 7,000 appointments were missed. In December, a Bronx Supreme Court judge ordered the city to provide timely medical care. The Department of Correction says it’s taking steps to fix the problem after dealing with pandemic staffing shortages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Smoke Condition At Fulton Street Subway Station Causes Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A track fire caused problems on Monday night for riders at a busy Manhattan subway station. According to the MTA, smoke was reported on a southbound No. 4 train at the Fulton Street station just before 7:30 p.m. Service eventually resumed for the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines. There were no reports of any injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Disabled Amtrak Train With More Than 100 Passengers Stuck On Board Finally Arrives In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a travel nightmare for dozens of Amtrak passengers on Monday. A power problem left them stranded on their train for hours, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. The train originated in Boston and was routed through the Bronx and Queens to get to Manhattan. Authorities said there were 106 passengers on board, adding crew members handed out snacks and water. However, passengers said nothing can make up for the day they had. “It was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life,” one passenger said. Exhausted passengers bound for New York City from Boston finally arrived at Moynihan...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
CBS New York

Tuesday Marks One Month Since Michelle Go’s Subway Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks one month since Michelle Go was randomly killed at a subway station in Manhattan. Go was pushed in front of an oncoming train on Jan. 15 in Times Square. The 40-year-old lived on the Upper West Side, worked in finance and volunteered helping at-risk families. Police arrested 61-year-old Martial Simon on second-degree murder charges in her death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Chinatown Mourns Christina Lee After Deadly Stabbing And Demands Action: ‘We Deserve To Be Safe’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As a community filled with grief and anger gathered for another rally, the calls for change are growing louder in Chinatown. Neighbors say the area isn’t safe anymore, following the brutal fatal stabbing of a Chinese-American woman inside her own apartment. It turns out the suspect has 30 prior arrests and prosecutors say the alleged crime was sexually motivated, CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday. Many at a rally Tuesday said if there’s no change in the city, there will be another victim. READ MORE: Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform As the makeshift memorial grows...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Groundbreaking Held For New York’s First Wind Farm Project

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a milestone Friday in New York’s move toward clean energy. A groundbreaking was held in East Hampton for a major offshore wind project. It’ll be only the second in the nation. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, it will be the first of at least five wind farms coming to our waters. There were ceremonial shovels for an historic turning point: New York’s first offshore wind farm. Actual shovels will be digging 35 miles off of Montauk Point, bringing clean energy to 70,000 East End homes. “If you ask what the energy future looks like, I say ‘The answer...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

New York City Workers Who Declined COVID Vaccine Mandate Face Termination Friday As Deadline Passes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As many as 3,000 New York City public employees are expected to be fired Friday for failing to obey the COVID vaccine mandate. It was put in place by Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Mayor Eric Adams says he’s ready to enforce it. Adams says as far as he’s concerned, he’s not firing anyone, they’re in essence quitting by refusing to comply. “We have to be very clear — people must be vaccinated if they are New York City employees. Everyone understood that,” Adams said. Termination notices have been mailed and take effect Friday, targeting city workers who have been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Midtown Manhattan#Uban Construction#Cbs2#Hunts Point#The Nature Conservancy
CBS New York

Black History Month: T. Thomas Fortune Remembered As Powerhouse Of Journalism, Advocate For African-American Economics

RED BANK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In continuing coverage of Black History Month, CBS2 is focusing on an African-American national historic landmark in New Jersey that was saved from ruin. As Meg Baker reported Monday, it tells the story of T. Thomas Fortune, a key figure in the Black press. Fortune was born into slavery in Florida in 1856 and freed after the Emancipation Proclamation. As a biracial child, he worked as a page in the Senate and wrote down what he learned to share it with others. He later moved to Brooklyn and owned three newspapers — the New York Globe, The...
RED BANK, NJ
CBS New York

Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, But Remains In Place For Schools And Mass Transit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Effective Thursday, masks are no longer required inside businesses around New York, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the mask mandate will remain in place for schools. COVID-19 cases have been declining since Jan. 9. The latest data showed fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest amount in two months. As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, New Yorkers said losing their masks is like a breath of fresh air. “Definitely over the mask situation, definitely over it. I hate it,” said Carson Hernandez of Middle Village, Queens. “It is about time. We need to return to some sort of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island Ferry’s First New Vessel Since 2005 Honors Fallen Army Sergeant Michael Ollis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new Staten Island Ferry boat honors the service of a fallen Army soldier. Monday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis’s family and friends on the first of many trips in his memory. The sound of bagpipes filled St. George Ferry Terminal, marking a Staten Island Ferry setting off on its maiden voyage through New York Harbor. It was a special salute to the new vessel, commissioned with carrying commuters, but also the legacy of the hero whose name it bears. “I’m so grateful for the city of New York to so this, to honor a veteran,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: New York ‘Ready To Address Any Potential Travel, Commerce Disruptions’ Caused By Canada Border Blockade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Canadian police have cleared out the vehicles blocking the bridge at the border of the United States and Canada. The blockade was in protest of Canada’s COVID quarantine mandate. It was a peaceful resolution to the week-long blockade disrupting the supply chain for the auto industry on both sides. Police formed a line across the bridge blocking. Dozens of the self-proclaimed “Freedom Convoy” remained at the border, chanting and waving flags. Today I visited the interagency command center in Buffalo to ensure we're prepared for any impacts from protests near the Canadian border. We are ready to address any potential travel & commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone’s right to peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/7Fxr0i2W24 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 12, 2022 Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the interagency command center in Buffalo and said, “We are ready to address any potential travel and commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone’s right to peaceful protest.”
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Visits New Jersey

MURRAY HILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is visiting New Jersey to announce a big clean energy initiative. Granholm will visit New Providence. First, she’ll tour the Nokia Bell Labs facility. Then, she will present what’s being called a multimillion dollar research and development initiative to push the limits of clean energy technology.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
CBS New York

Black History Month: Historian Pushing Hard To Get Paterson, N.J. Underground Railroad Stop Officially Recognized

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — February is Black History Month, and part of that history comes to us from New Jersey’s third-largest city, via the Underground Railroad. CBS2’s Nick Caloway has more on a historian trying to preserve memories of the past. “There are 60 Underground Railroad sites in the state of New Jersey. This one in Paterson, the Huntoon-Van Rensalier Underground Railroad site, would make 61,” Jimmy Richardson said. Richardson showed CBS2 around Huntoon’s Corner on Broadway. The site and statue honor Josiah Huntoon and William Van Rensalier. Huntoon was a successful white businessman and owner of a coffee and spice mill in the...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Sounds Off On Recent Antisemitic Attacks: ‘We Won’t Let This Vicious Hatred Go Unanswered In Our City’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating several antisemitic incidents that happened over the weekend. New footage released Sunday night shows the suspects police are looking for in two cases in Flatbush, Brooklyn. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with some residents who said the suspects were taking videos of the targeted victims. READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn Surveillance video taken Friday at around 11:35 p.m. on Avenue L near East 32nd Street shows someone in a hoodie menacing a 22-year-old Jewish man before police say the suspect slapped him in the face, knocking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Barriers Replaced After Open Street In Brooklyn Is Mistakenly Opened Up To Traffic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A road for pedestrians and bicyclists in Brooklyn was unexpectedly opened up to vehicular traffic Thursday. Residents noticed barriers were removed on Willoughby Avenue in Fort Greene, which is part of the Open Streets program. The City Department of Transportation says it was due to a miscommunication. Signs went back up and barriers were put back into place Thursday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy