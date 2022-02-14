ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Kevin Hart coming to Tampa’s Amalie Arena in September

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ATjQ_0eEIAlUW00
Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles in 2017. Hart brings his Reality Check tour to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Sept. 15, 2022. [ JORDAN STRAUSS | Invision/AP ]

Comedian Kevin Hart’s first major tour in more than four years will be making a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sept. 15.

The Reality Check Tour, produced by Live Nation, will go to 30 venues across North America.

The Philadelphia-born actor and comedian has become a household name for his roles in popular movies including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Get Hard with Will Ferrell and Fatherhood, a drama streaming on Netflix.

Hart’s 2018 global The Impossible Tour sold 1 million tickets and became a Netflix special. In 2020, Hart released his seventh hourlong standup special on Netflix and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

He’s the chairman of his digital Laugh Out Loud Network and the CEO of HartBeat Productions, a multi-platform production company.

“There is nothing better than making people laugh,” Hart said in a news release. “I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

The event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will maintain possession of their devices and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com and range from $55.75-$146.75.

