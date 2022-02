Embers Adrift has been teasing an announcement all week, as now we know what’s up: beta. “Stormhaven Studios is excited to announce that Embers Adrift will officially enter closed beta testing on March 1st, 2022,” the studio revealed today. The NDA will also drop on March 1st, and everything will be wiped before launch, so this is a real beta, complete with a stress test in the middle for those who want to check it out but don’t want to pony up the box fee for the beta.

