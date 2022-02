Jack Eichel. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eichel has not played since undergoing surgery to repair a disc in his neck earlier this season. The surgery was a source of tension between Eichel and his former team, the Buffalo Sabres. Vegas acquired Eichel from Buffalo in November.

Being this is Eichel's first game with a new team -- and one that's leading their division, at that -- he knows he has to make a great impression right off the bat.