Spooky Pictures Broadcasts a ‘Late Night With the Devil’
By Brad Miska
bloody-disgusting.com
2 days ago
After the hugely successful Sundance premiere of Chloe Okuno’s Watcher, genre label Spooky Pictures next plans a Late Night With the Devil, reports Variety. The supernatural chiller follows the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977...
Welcome back, Leatherface. The iconic horror movie killer is back in the official trailer for Netflix’s reboot of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” arriving on the streaming platform on Feb. 18. This new “Texas Chainsaw” is directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by “Evil Dead” and “Don’t Breathe”...
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Billed as Norway’s very first werewolf movie, Viking Wolf is getting set to bark at the moon, with practical effects getting the spotlight in this one alongside a computer-generated wolf. In Viking Wolf from director Stig Svendsen, “Thale has just moved with her parents to a small town after...
“Something feels weird, something’s changing…”. At last, the explosive first trailer for Keith Thomas‘ re-imagining of Stephen King‘s Firestarter has arrived. Starring Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeyes, and Gloria Reuben, the highly anticipated adaptation arrives on May 13th in both theaters and on Peacock.
Chaneil Kular (“Sex Education”), pictured up above, leads the cast of the upcoming thriller Accused, announced by XYZ Films via press release this afternoon. The next film from UK filmmaker Philip Barantini (Boiling Point), XYZ Films is launching world sales on Accused. Production begins February 28th in the UK.
Joe and I have been on a roll with our “Underrated or Underseen?” theme for the first quarter of the year! As we move through the 2010s, we’ve discussed Rob Zombie’s polarizing 2013 film The Lords of Salem, then we had a few laughs with a discussion of Gerard Johnstone’s 2014 film Housebound. We got chilly with Oz Perkin’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter for 2015 and now we’re discussing Nicholas Verso‘s 2016 tearjerker Boys in the Trees!
Universal Pictures is bringing the past to the present in more than one way in the absolutely epic trailer debut for Jurassic World: Dominion, which just premiered ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl. The footage teases a collision of old and new in what looks to be somewhat of...
Looking at screenshots of Vampire Survivors, the first surprise breakout hit of 2022, it’s very easy to be completely confused by what you’re seeing. From a glance, you can clearly see the Castlevania inspiration dripping from every pixel, but that’s about it. Much like the bullet hells that inspire it, you can easily get lost in the large number of enemies and projectiles that clutter the screen. But once you get your first round in, while you won’t understand a lot of the higher-level systems at work, reading the screen becomes second nature.
Buried in an article on Deadline, the site reports on The Bell Keeper, a new action-horror film from director Colton Tran (Snow Falls). In The Bell Keeper, a group of friends travel to a secluded campsite to film a documentary. What they find is something much more sinister than they could have ever imagined.
Greetings from the other side! Have you ever heard whispers in the dark? Do you enjoy tales of magic, mystery, and the macabre? Turn off the lights and join me for DEAD Time, where I share my personal paranormal experiences, stories about high strangeness, and interviews with experts on unexplained phenomena.
Love can drive people to do the most foolish things. This is especially true when that love is unhealthy, ensuring the relationship was doomed from the start. Of course there is no stopping someone who is so determined to possess the object of their affection; they cross moral lines and break more than hearts.
Announced last week, “Cursed Films” Season 2 is on the way from Shudder, the series exploring more real-life tales of allegedly cursed horror movies later this year. “Cursed Films” explores the facts and legends around iconic films and franchises whose casts and crews have been struck by misfortune and tragedy. The first season examined The Omen, Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie.
XYZ Films has acquired the North American rights to horror-comedy Gatlopp: Hell of a Game from Signature Entertainment, reports THR. “The film follows a group of four friends who get together for a nostalgic evening of fun and games after a decade apart. After one too many, they decide to play a drinking game — but soon realize that this is no ordinary game. Mischief leads to mayhem, and it’s revealed that if they don’t group together and face their inner demons, they will be forced to play for eternity.”
Another late deal out of the ongoing EFM in Berlin is Shudder picking up North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights to Gabriel Bier Gislason’s Attachment, reports ScreenDaily. The film is described as a horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. “The story follows a Danish actress past...
Billed as a “Hitchcockian thriller,” Netflix‘s Windfall is coming to the streaming service on March 18, 2022, and the official Windfall trailer has arrived to tease the home invasion thrills. Windfall is being described by Netflix as “A Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at...
While a spinoff movie is currently in the works, it sounds like it’s going to be a while before A Quiet Place Part III, the third movie in the main storyline, arrives in theaters. THR reports today that A Quiet Place Part III will arrive in theaters sometime in...
Folks have already started breaking down the trailer to the new Jordan Peele horror film "Nope" with Zapruder-like intensity. In all likelihood, most of the theories floated about the movie, which stars Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out"), Keke Palmer ("Hustlers," "Alice"), Michael Wincott ("Hitchcock") and Brandon Perea ("The OA") and releases July 22, will turn out to be incredibly wrongheaded.
In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
They Live in the Grey is another classy effort on the Shudder streaming platform, properly scary and thoughtfully constructed, with unusual editing and framing sleights of hand, co-directed by Hmong-American brothers Abel and Burlee Vang. But Grey also serves an emotionally devastating study of grief, one anchored by a wrenching lead performance from Michelle Krusiec, who plays a social worker Claire Yang. Claire is assigned to investigate a case of possible domestic abuse involving a pre-adolescent girl named Sophie (Madelyn Grace) living in a tense home with parents Audrey (Ellen Wroe, excellent) and Arthur (Bernard Bullen); Claire starts to see the ghost (Mercedes Manning) of a woman whose poltergeisting may be the cause of Sophie’s bruises. Claire has always been able to see dead people, like the kid in The Sixth Sense, which must be a terrible stress as the dead walk up to her thinking they’re still alive even though they have, say, a massive head wound or blood draining out of their wrists.
Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan makes her feature film directing debut with the folk horror film You Are Not My Mother. The story follows Char (Hazel Doupe), a teenage girl in Ireland whose mother Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing. When Angela returns, Char begins to see her mother's increasingly scary change in personality ... as if she's been taken over by a malevolent force. As Halloween arrives, Char understands that it's up to her to save her mother -- or lose her forever. You Are Not My Mother debuts on theatrical and VOD on March 25, 2022, via Magnet Releasing.
