Spooky Pictures Broadcasts a ‘Late Night With the Devil’

They Live in the Grey is another classy effort on the Shudder streaming platform, properly scary and thoughtfully constructed, with unusual editing and framing sleights of hand, co-directed by Hmong-American brothers Abel and Burlee Vang. But Grey also serves an emotionally devastating study of grief, one anchored by a wrenching lead performance from Michelle Krusiec, who plays a social worker Claire Yang. Claire is assigned to investigate a case of possible domestic abuse involving a pre-adolescent girl named Sophie (Madelyn Grace) living in a tense home with parents Audrey (Ellen Wroe, excellent) and Arthur (Bernard Bullen); Claire starts to see the ghost (Mercedes Manning) of a woman whose poltergeisting may be the cause of Sophie’s bruises. Claire has always been able to see dead people, like the kid in The Sixth Sense, which must be a terrible stress as the dead walk up to her thinking they’re still alive even though they have, say, a massive head wound or blood draining out of their wrists.

