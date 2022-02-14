Full Review: LightPhone II, A Good Non-Smartphone Option

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro enters rough waters with its $160 price point, but its build quality and high level of customization makes the cost totally worth it. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that esports is slowly becoming as popular as any professional sport, and with that, there needs to be professional-grade equipment. Sure, we see that tier of equipment on our Best Gaming Keyboards list, but even these picks rarely offer unique features focused on fairness. This is where the Corsair K70 RGB Pro click clacks in with its AXON technology which provides the 8,000Hz polling rate we’ve seen before, but also up to 50 onboard profiles. Perhaps more important is the tournament switch that turns off special settings for increased fairness, though. This board is expensive at $160, but also packed with features.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO