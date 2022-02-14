ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Full Review: LightPhone II, A Good Non-Smartphone Option

travelupdate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter ditching my smartphone in late 2020, I’ve not looked back. It was a needed change, and there are many moments I’m glad to not be as utterly connected to the internet-world as I used to be. There are days I’ve literally forgotten my phone at home and only realized hours...

travelupdate.com

CNET

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra plus Tab S8 Ultra announced at Samsung's first Unpacked 2022

It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company debuted its new Galaxy S22 phone line, with updates over previous models almost entirely focused on content creation: better photography, video and social capture and sharing. The line's comprised of the S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter replaces the Note, complete with a garaged S-Pen.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Ms Teams#Lightphone Ii Review
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The $1,200 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still downloads updates like it's 2008

Back in 2020, Google made a change to its Android 11 Vendor Test Suite (VTS), requiring all smartphones launching with Android 11 and above to support seamless updates. However, the company ultimately backtracked on its decision and left it as an optional feature. Nevertheless, while phones from the likes of Google, OnePlus, and Motorola have long supported seamless updates, for some reason Samsung has been resistant to use it on even its most premium smartphones. The latest on that list is the newly-launched Galaxy S22 lineup, comprised of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the $1,200 S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

Corsair K70 RGB Pro Review: Full-Size and Full of Features

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro enters rough waters with its $160 price point, but its build quality and high level of customization makes the cost totally worth it. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that esports is slowly becoming as popular as any professional sport, and with that, there needs to be professional-grade equipment. Sure, we see that tier of equipment on our Best Gaming Keyboards list, but even these picks rarely offer unique features focused on fairness. This is where the Corsair K70 RGB Pro click clacks in with its AXON technology which provides the 8,000Hz polling rate we’ve seen before, but also up to 50 onboard profiles. Perhaps more important is the tournament switch that turns off special settings for increased fairness, though. This board is expensive at $160, but also packed with features.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Vivo V23 5G Review: Color-changing style on a mid-range smartphone

It’s not easy to walk in Samsung’s shadow, especially when you know that the world’s biggest smartphone maker will be launching its biggest bet in just a few weeks. Vivo, however, has never been one to cower from giants, and it has made a gamble right at the start of the year, kicking off 2022 with a bang. Though the … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

Review: RØDE VideoMic Go II compact hybrid shotgun microphone

Here is my promised review of the US$99 VideoMic Go II compact hybrid shotgun microphone, including my own recordings. First, I’ll comment about how it compares with two other RØDE shotguns I reviewed at the beginning of 2020 and at the end of 2019. The new VideoMic Go II shares the same acoustic design of those two, the US$499 NTG5 and the US$249 VideoMic NTG. The new VideoMic Go II also shares the hybrid (XLR + analog) with the VideoMic NTG. But then the differences begin to become clear, as well as the reason why RØDE determined that it would be great to complement these two existing shotguns with one that costs a fraction of either of those two, while sounding very similar.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple and Xiaomi have a good year as Middle East smartphone sales go up 13% in 2021

Smartphone sales in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region grew 13% YoY in 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. After crossing the post-pandemic phase of pent-up demand, smartphones remained in high demand throughout the year, despite the market facing many difficulties, including macroeconomic worries, supply chain issues and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.
CELL PHONES
digitalchumps.com

King Bee II Review

Typically, when we get mics for review they’re of the USB nature. While those are certainly gorgeous and can do the trick when you’re trying to deliver audio quickly without the cost, there is nothing quite like sending a mic into an audio mixer and out into a device (be it a switcher or a computer) to capture the absolute best quality audio delivery possible. It’s a professional quality solution and ups the game of whatever presentation you’re trying to put on.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in for review

There’s been a few phone announcements in the past weeks but one stood out in particular - Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. There’s a clear-cut leader in the trio with the S Pen wielding S22 Ultra which could have just as easily been called Galaxy Note 22. We’ve had the phone with us for a few days now and these are our initial impressions as our review team has already started working on the full written review.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

M1 MacBook Air Review | Is It Any Good?

Bottom Line: I thought the M1 MacBook Air was the option to go with – and I couldn't have made a better decision. I’ve been using my M1 MacBook Air for almost a year, and so I want to tell you everything about it, from its performance to the main issues I’ve encountered.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone unveiled

Realme has added some new Android smartphones to its range, one of them is the new Realme 9 Pro+, the handset is equipped with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display. The display on the handset comes with a Full HD+ resolution and it has a 90HZ refresh rate, the device comes with a Dimensity 920 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Realme 9 Pro series is official, complete with its special color-changing 'Chameleon design'

Realme, a subsidiary of BBK — the same company that owns Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus — is known for its mid-range offerings packing impressive specs and high-end features. The company's latest phone, the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+, further continue that trend, but this time around, they offer something unique in the build department with their Light Shift "Chameleon design."
CELL PHONES

