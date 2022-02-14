ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars: 'Surprises in store'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

It's official: Regina Hall , Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Oscars on March 27.

The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, though reports leaked Monday with the news.

This awards broadcast will be produced by "Girls Trip" producer Will Packer.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” Packer said in a statement. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store!  Expect the unexpected!”

Snubbed! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio miss out on Oscar nominations

Variety broke the news Monday, saying the women were "finalizing details" to host. The Oscars have not had a host for the last three years.

Hall, 51, has starred in several of Packer’s movies, including "Think Like a Man" and "Little," and hosted the 2019 BET Awards. On Sunday, "Trainwreck" star Schumer, 40, posted an Instagram slideshow featuring career highlights – which included hosting the 2015 MTV Movie Awards – with the telling caption “Big fun news comin.' ”

More: Regina Hall makes a splash at the Sundance Film Festival with 'Honk for Jesus,' 'Master'

Sykes, 57, has hosted ceremonies including the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards and had her own talk show, "The Wanda Sykes Show," from 2009 to 2010.

Representatives for each actress did not respond to requests for comment.

"We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all,” said Academy president David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “Hosting this star-studded party are three powerful, funny women inviting us to laugh and cheer for the year’s best and brightest in film.”

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads with 12, Kristen Stewart nabs first nod

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGzbL_0eEI4iRm00
Regina Hall, from left, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Academy Awards. AP

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm had been in discussions with Packer as a possible fourth host, until talks fell through this weekend, Variety and The New York Times reported.

The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year’s broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows. In addition to bringing back starry hosts and bumping the best picture nominees to a full field of 10, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a "fan favorite" movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars: 'Surprises in store'

