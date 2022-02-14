ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WHO gets supplies to Ethiopia's Tigray but distribution lags

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21D3VB_0eEI4VvD00
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of yellow split peas to be allocated to waiting families after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. Nearly 1,500 people died of malnutrition in just part of Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region over a four-month period between July and October 2021, according to a new report published in Jan. 2022 by the region's health bureau. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (Ben Curtis)

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. health agency says it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region for the first time in six months, but fuel shortages are hampering distribution.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the region home, tweeted late Monday that the aid shipment that has been allowed in amounted to a "small portion" of what is needed, and said his agency “calls again for unfettered access to provide humanitarian aid.”

The supplies include essential medical equipment, personal protective equipment, antibiotics, medicines for malaria and diabetes, treatment for severe acute malnutrition and medicines and supplies for reproductive health, WHO said.

An airlift of the supplies through the U.N.'s World Food Program began Friday, and they are part of 33.5 metric tons of planned shipments, the agency said.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government — which included Tedros — exploded into war in November 2020.

In June, Ethiopia’s government cut off almost all access to food aid, medical supplies, cash and fuel in Tigray. WFP said last month that three-quarters of Tigray’s population of 6 million are “using extreme coping strategies to survive” and more than a third “are suffering an extreme lack of food.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Africa's COVID response improving, vaccinations lag, says WHO

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has improved over time but the continent needs to accelerate the pace of vaccination to control the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization's Africa division said on Thursday. "We are finally able to say that if the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Foreign Policy

Don’t Blame Amharas for Ethiopia’s War

After months of devastation and suffering under the weight of 15 months of war, Ethiopia may be witnessing a rare chance for peace and inclusive dialogue as the government releases prominent prisoners, notably Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammed of the Oromo Federalist Congress, Eskinder Nega of the Balderas for True Democracy, and veteran Tigrayan leaders, notably Sebhat Nega and Abay Woldu.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ethiopia's Parliament Lifts State Of Emergency Early

Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency, effective immediately, adding to signs that a bloody conflict between the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces could be easing. The war in Africa's second-largest nation has largely ground to a stalemate, and diplomats helping to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Humanitarian Aid#Malaria#Malnutrition#Ap#U N#World Health Organization#Ethiopian#World Food Program#Wfp#The Associated Press
Voice of America

WHO Says Crucial Supplies Not Reaching Embattled Northern Ethiopia

Geneva — World Health Organization officials say insecurity and bureaucratic difficulties continue to prevent medical supplies and other crucial relief from reaching millions of beleaguered civilians in conflict-ridden northern Ethiopia. An estimated 9.4 million people in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions are in desperate need of humanitarian...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Fighting in Ethiopia's Afar Region Displaces 300,000, Aid Blocked to Tigray

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -The government of Ethiopia's Afar region says more than 300,000 people have been displaced by warfare there since December and it accused Tigrayan forces of killing civilians and looting. The United Nations has said that the fighting in Afar was blocking the delivery of food to neighbouring...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
The Center Square

Afghan refugees arrive in Arizona; some question security

(The Center Square) – Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban retribution for aiding America in its war on terror have made their way to Arizona and the valley. According to the Arizona Refugee Resettlement Program, 365 Afghan refugees have come to the state this month in their search of a new home.
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

Biden to sign executive order splitting $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, humanitarian relief

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to split the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a third-party trust fund to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the White House said.
POTUS
Washington Post

US military fired missiles during Yemen Houthi attack on UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. military launched interceptor missiles during an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels that targeted the United Arab Emirates during a visit by Israel’s president, the second-such time American troops have opened fire, officials said. The acknowledgement by the White House and...
MILITARY
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy