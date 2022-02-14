ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
 1 day ago

• We said wrongly that Ash Barty had not faced a top-20 opponent en route to her major tennis titles. In fact, she beat two – Barbora Krejčíková and Karolína Plíšková – at Wimbledon in 2021 ( Barty stays grounded following triumph on home soil , 31 January, p39).

• A South Pacific island that a British man hopes to turn into a cryptocurrency hub is 3m sq metres (32m sq ft) in size, not 3,000 sq metres (32,000 sq ft) ( Crypto-utopia? , 12 February, p44).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Cabaret at 50: Bob Fosse’s show-stopping musical remains a dark marvel

‘They’re shut out of the market’: the struggle to rent with a criminal record

US far-right podcaster charged after machine guns found in basement

Work starts on environmentally ‘catastrophic’ Triangle Tower in Paris

Kanye West won’t play Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologises to Travis Scott

Gehraiyaan review – Deepika Padukone mesmerises in a torrid drama

Ottawa protesters turn to Christian crowdfunding site after GoFundMe snub

How to move: with migraines

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Bob Fosse
Person
Deepika Padukone
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

This man’s dying words changed my life

It was 26 May 2017 on the Portland MAX light rail service when a white supremacist named Jeremy Christian began threatening two teenage girls; one of the girls was black, the other in hijab. Three other men, all strangers on the same train, stood up to Christian, defending and ultimately saving the girls. Christian attacked the three men with a knife, killing 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and injuring Micah David-Cole Fletcher.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Wimbledon##British#P44#Christian#Kings Place
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The edge of war: what, exactly, does Putin want in Ukraine?

Russian spokespeople daily deny any intention to invade. So, too, did Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, when he met the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, last week, and when he spoke to US president Joe Biden on the phone. There are two problems with this. First, given Putin’s Johnsonian relationship with truth, few western governments believe the denials. Second, Putin has not explained why, if his intentions are peaceful, more than half of Russia’s armed forces, including 130,000 troops, are massed on Ukraine’s borders. It could all be a bluff. But who would bet the house on that?
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy