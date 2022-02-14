Corrections and clarifications
• We said wrongly that Ash Barty had not faced a top-20 opponent en route to her major tennis titles. In fact, she beat two – Barbora Krejčíková and Karolína Plíšková – at Wimbledon in 2021 ( Barty stays grounded following triumph on home soil , 31 January, p39).
• A South Pacific island that a British man hopes to turn into a cryptocurrency hub is 3m sq metres (32m sq ft) in size, not 3,000 sq metres (32,000 sq ft) ( Crypto-utopia? , 12 February, p44).
• Other recently amended articles include:
Cabaret at 50: Bob Fosse’s show-stopping musical remains a dark marvel
‘They’re shut out of the market’: the struggle to rent with a criminal record
US far-right podcaster charged after machine guns found in basement
Work starts on environmentally ‘catastrophic’ Triangle Tower in Paris
Kanye West won’t play Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologises to Travis Scott
Gehraiyaan review – Deepika Padukone mesmerises in a torrid drama
Ottawa protesters turn to Christian crowdfunding site after GoFundMe snub
Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .
You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.
Comments / 0