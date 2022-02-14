ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron River, MI

Michigan town holding parade for 40-year-old gold medalist

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFlv1_0eEI4F2p00

IRON RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is being welcomed as a hero in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A parade was planned Monday in Iron River, the home of Nick Baumgartner. Area students were released early from school to prepare for the event. Area students were released early from school to prepare for the event.

Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course. The late afternoon parade will end with a reception at West Iron County High School.

Baumgartner has a wide following because of his age, positive attitude and determination to get a medal in Beijing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Iron River, MI
Iron River, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Baumgartner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Old Gold#Gold Medalist#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy