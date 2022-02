Did you know that a Florida state judge violated Florida law by granting a child a request to have an abortion over her parent’s wishes?. Here in Florida, children under the age of 18 must notify at least one parent of their decision to have an abortion no less than 48 hours before the procedure and also receive consent from at least one parent. A judge is allowed to grant an exemption for a child only under extenuating circumstances.

