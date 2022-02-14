Pandemic Recovery Grant Application Assistance Available February 17

Operators of small businesses and non-profits in eligible areas of Winston-Salem can get assistance filing for a pandemic recovery grant Thursday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

Staff will be available to assist with the application process.

The recovery grants are designed to assist small businesses and non-profits behind on their rent, mortgage or utilities payments because of the pandemic.

Grants up to $25,000 are available to businesses with less than 25 full-time employees or the equivalent, and to non-profits with an annual operating budget of less than $1 million, not counting “pass-through” funds from other sources that are distributed to the non-profit’s clients.

The first rounds of grants will go to applicants that are in or serve federally designated “qualified census tracts,” in which at least half of the households have income below 60 percent of the area median income or have a poverty rate of 25 percent or more.

Applicants will need to provide a W-9 and copies of their past-due bills. Businesses need to provide documentation of their registration with the N.C. Secretary of State. Non-profits need to provide their tax-exempt determination, a letter from their board authorizing their application and information on client demographics.

More details about the recovery grants program, including complete eligibility criteria, a map of eligible areas and information on how grant requests will be prioritized, are posted on the city's website.