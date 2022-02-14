ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Pandemic Recovery Grant Application Assistance Available February 17

Winston–Salem, North Carolina
Winston–Salem, North Carolina
 2 days ago

Operators of small businesses and non-profits in eligible areas of Winston-Salem can get assistance filing for a pandemic recovery grant Thursday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

Staff will be available to assist with the application process.

The recovery grants are designed to assist small businesses and non-profits behind on their rent, mortgage or utilities payments because of the pandemic.

Grants up to $25,000 are available to businesses with less than 25 full-time employees or the equivalent, and to non-profits with an annual operating budget of less than $1 million, not counting “pass-through” funds from other sources that are distributed to the non-profit’s clients.

The first rounds of grants will go to applicants that are in or serve federally designated “qualified census tracts,” in which at least half of the households have income below 60 percent of the area median income or have a poverty rate of 25 percent or more.

Applicants will need to provide a W-9 and copies of their past-due bills. Businesses need to provide documentation of their registration with the N.C. Secretary of State. Non-profits need to provide their tax-exempt determination, a letter from their board authorizing their application and information on client demographics.

More details about the recovery grants program, including complete eligibility criteria, a map of eligible areas and information on how grant requests will be prioritized, are posted on the city's website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Health
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Census#State
CBS News

Mudslides and torrential rains kill 78 in Brazil: "Horror scene"

The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 78, Governor Claudio Castro said Wednesday afternoon. The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the number of dead could rise...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Winston–Salem, North Carolina

93
Followers
262
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Winston-Salem is called the "Twin City" for its dual heritage. "Camel City" is a reference to the city's historic involvement in the tobacco industry related to locally based R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Camel cigarettes. Many locals refer to the city as "Winston" in informal speech. Winston-Salem is also home to many colleges and institutions, most notably Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy