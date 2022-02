Developers will work on intense projects for lengthy periods, meeting tight deadlines, and working long hours. It’s important to prioritize your health and wellbeing as a developer. Here are six ways to overcome developer burnout: learn to say no and take a break every hour to walk around and get away from screens. Exercise and sleep help to reduce burnout and stress levels. Use an online calendar to organize your workload and route phone calls with a multi-line telephone system. If you accept every single project sent your way, you will become overwhelmed.

MARKETING ・ 6 DAYS AGO