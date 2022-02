Gayle King is opening up about the scariest health crisis she's ever dealt with. The CBS This Morning Host was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and it shook her to her core. On the day of her positive test, she spent the broadcast in a van in isolation due to the diagnosis. Initially, she couldn't believe it due to how cautious she'd been to avoid getting it via hygienic practices and beyond. "That primal scream you heard from the fourth floor was me," she revealed to her co-anchor Tony Dokoupil Thursday. "Because I've been so freaking careful. I just couldn't believe it." Luckily, everyone around her tested negative, but it still scared her. Eventually, she learned it was a negative test. But not before chaos ensued.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO