Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Texas Instruments & Linde

KEYS - Free Report) , Advantest (. INTT - Free Report) . The strengthening demand for security and surveillance system has been another boon for the industry players. The Zacks Electronics – Measuring Instruments industry comprises companies, which offer wearables, test solutions and equipment, electronic design, test instrumentation systems, metrology solutions, and thermo management products. Notably, the industry players are increasing their spending on research and development, as well as sales and marketing, in order to stay afloat in an era of technological advancements and changing industry standards. The major end-markets served by the underlined industry are consumer, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor, healthcare and communications, to name a few. Further, rising spending by manufacturers of semiconductors, automobiles, machinery, mobile phones and LED displays worldwide bode well for the industry.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO