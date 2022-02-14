ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Report: Oscars To Be Hosted By Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the Oscars on March 27, Variety reported Monday. Following the initial report by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter cited multiple sources saying each host will lead one hour of...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Seth Rogen thinks maybe people 'stopped caring' about the Oscars: 'Why should they?'

Seth Rogen is okay with people being uninterested in Hollywood awards. The Pineapple Express actor, 39, recently spoke with Insider to promote a Super Bowl ad he stars in this year. At one point during the conversation, he sympathized with non-industry people who aren't that interested in the Academy Awards, the movie industry's biggest night of accolades. The Oscars have experienced a dip in viewership over recent years.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host Nominations Announcement

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to reveal the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Jordan, who is currently part of the cast of Fox’s Call Me Kat, is well-known for his appearances as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. Ross is one of the stars of ABC’s Black-ish, which is airing its final season on the network. Ross previously co-hosted the Oscars nominations announcement with Kumail Nanjiani in 2019.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Finalists for Audio Publisher AwardsSXSW Gaming Awards: 'It Takes Two' Among Top ContendersOscars: Six Contenders on the Challenges...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

2022 Oscars to have three hosts for this year’s show

The Oscars will be a triple feature with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosting the Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday morning. Producer Will Packer made the announcement with Hall, Schumer and Sykes saying, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Wanda Sykes
Person
Kevin Hart
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
TV & VIDEOS
ifiberone.com

In Brief: Billy Crystal to be honored; Taraji P. Henson to star in 'The Color Purple', and more

Multifaceted entertainer Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, The Critics Association announced on Tuesday. He joins Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise as the only past Lifetime Achievement honorees in the organization’s 27-year history. As previously announced, Halle Berry will receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award during the ceremony. Crystal, a Tony and Emmy winner, is currently prepping his Broadway return in his first musical comedy, an adaptation of his 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night, which is set to open on April 27. The Critics Choice Awards will air live at 7 p.m. ET on TBS and The CW and will be tape-delayed in the West...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsla#Academy#Abc#The Academy Of Motion#Covid#The 94th Oscars#The Dolby Theatre#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
thenerdstash.com

Regina King Opens Up About Passing of Son, Ian Alexander Jr.

Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King announces the passing of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. His passing comes after the release of his track “Green Eyes,” where his mother promoted the song to his followers. The note of death has been reported as a suicide by People. Ian Alexander Jr. was born on January 19, 1996. He had just celebrated his 26th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Broke Up–We’re So Surprised!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were once an iconic Hollywood couple, but since news broke earlier this month that the pair had split after 16 years together, fans were left wondering what went wrong. The pair, who met through a mutual friend back in 2004, shared a beautiful love story after revealing “we have been together from the day that we met,” but now sources close to the couple are sharing what really led to the end of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy