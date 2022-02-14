ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG’s New Short-Throw Projectors Come With Built-In Sound Systems and Cost $2,000 Less

By Kyle Schnitzer
 1 day ago
It’s no secret that short-throw projectors are having a moment, but they’ve never been known for their audio prowess. LG is hoping to change all that with two a new CineBeam 4K laser projectors that aim to deliver sound as big as their enormous pictures.

The new HU715Q ultra-short throw, powered by a laser projection system, is perhaps LG’s most impressive offering yet. It can create a screen size of up to 120 inches either on a wall or a projection screen, and because of its sleek, short-throw design, it works well in limited space: You’ll need just 21.7 centimeters (about 8.5 inches) from a wall to create an image size of 100 inches. As a bonus, it also comes decorated in a fabric cover via Danish textile company Kvadrat, to help it blend in better with your home design.

But the sound’s the thing with this projector. Underneath the HU715Q are four built-in speaker drivers and a 2.2-channel stereo that can be paired with additional Bluetooth speakers to create a surround sound experience in your home. LG’s most impressive sound system to date, it’s rated at 20 watts, which is four times more powerful than HU85LA , LG’s current UST 4K model.

In addition to the HU715Q, the brand also unveiled the HU710P, a hybrid projector that uses a laser and LED light source that can create a screen size of up to 300 inches. However, this model isn’t as space-friendly as the HU715Q. In order to create a 100-inch screen, you will need to set up the projector anywhere between 2.9-4.6 meters away from the wall; you’ll need to be 4.3 m (14 feet) away from the wall in order to create a 150-inch projection. The HU710P model also comes with a built-in sound system, but it’s much smaller (5W + 5W stereo) in comparison to the HU715Q (20W + 20W stereo).

Like their predecessor, LG’s latest projectors come with 8.3 million pixels (3,840 x 2,160) and offer the impressive contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. They both come with a brightness optimizer that will adjust based on ambient light conditions and a light source that lasts for up to 20,000 hours. Both also come installed with LG’s web0S smart platform to allow for easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and others. LG says that both models are suitable for most indoor spaces and can also be used in backyards once the sun sets.

Both the HU715Q and HU710P run $2,999.99, a notably cheaper price point than its predecessor, which retails at $5,000. They will be available in the first quarter of 2022, according to LG.

