Here’s How to Watch ‘Bel-Air’ For Free to See Will Smith’s New ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
If you’re excited for the return of the Fresh Prince, you may want to know how to watch Bel-Air online for free to see Will Smith’s new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot.

Bel-Air is a reboot of NBC’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , which aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. The sitcom starred Smith as Will, a street-smart teenager born and raised in west Philadelphia who moves in with his wealthy uncle and aunt in their Bel-Air mansion. Bel-Air , which stars a new cast as the original characters from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , is a more dramatic version of the sitcom and sees Will’s mother send him to live with his uncle and aunt in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, to straighten him out after he’s involved in a gang fight during a street basketball game in Philadelphia. The reboot is based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 short film of the same title. Cooper is also an executive producer on Bel-Air and helped develop the series.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2021, Jabari Banks, who plays Will in Bel-Air , opened up about what it was like to step into Smith’s shoes as the new Fresh Prince. “Growing up, people always told me I resembled Will and his energy,” he said. “When I got the call, they said, ‘This isn’t Will Smith, superstar.’ They weren’t going for that. And so when they chose me, it took me a couple of weeks to realize that they chose me for me — for what I do. I just had to lean into my instincts and everything that I’ve learned from my experiences, and there’s so many parallels between me and Will, the character.” Cooper told the magazine that Banks was the only choice as Will from his first audition. “You can’t mess that up. And I’ll never forget that first day, on the first take, right away, he’s just fearless in his performance, and I said, ‘He’s going to be just fine,'” Cooper said.

So how can one watch Bel-Air online for free ? Read on for how to stream the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot at no cost—even if you don’t have a Peacock subscription yet.

When does Bel-Air come out?

Bel-Air premiered on February 13, 2022, on Peacock , with the first three episodes.

When are Bel-Air episodes released?

New Bel-Air episodes are released Sundays at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Peacock from February 13, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

How to watch Bel-Air online

Bel-Air is available to stream on Peacock , NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which offers three plans: a Peacock Free , which users can sign up for with just their email ; Peacock Premium , which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month ; and Peacock Premium Plus , which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month . While the first episode of Bel-Air is available on Peacock free, users will need to subscribe to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch the full season.



How to watch Bel-Air online for free

How can one watch Bel-Air online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Bel-Air at no cost—even if you don’t have a Peacock subscription yet.

Watch Bel-Air With Peacock’s Free Plan



While the full season of Bel-Air is available to stream on Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, fans can watch the first episode with Peacock Free . The free plan—which users can subscribe to with just their email —offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen.

If fans want to watch more episodes of Bel-Air , however, they’ll need a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which don’t offer free trials. Peacock Premium , which costs $4.99 per mont h, has everything that the free plan has as well as live sports, live events, exclusive Peacock series and movies (like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) , next-day episodes to NBC shows and even more TV shows and movies that the free plan doesn’t have. Peacock Premium Plus , which costs $9.99 per month , has everything Peacock Premium has but with no ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Bel-Air with Peacock, Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

  1. Visit Peacock.com
  2. Create an account and sign up for Peacock Free , Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus
  3. Search for Bel-Air and watch the show

Watch Bel-Air With XFinity’s Free Peacock Premium Subscription



If you want to watch Bel-Air online for free , there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex , Xfinity X1 , Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

    1. Visit Peacock.com
    2. Create an account
    3. Link your Xfinity account
    4. Start watching Bel-Air

Watch Bel-Air With Cox’s Free Peacock Premium Subscription



Another way to watch Bel-Air online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium . Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Bel-Air online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

  1. Visit Peacock.com
  2. Create an account
  3. Link your Cox account
  4. Start watching Bel-Air

How many episodes is Bel-Air ?

There are 10 episodes in Bel-Air season 2.

Who’s in the Bel-Air cast?

The Bel-Air cast includes Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson. Will Smith, who starred as the lead of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , is an executive producer, while Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz, who created the original series, return as showrunners for the reboot. See the full Bel-Air cast below.

  • Jabari Banks as Will Smith
  • Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks
  • Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson
  • Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks
  • Coco Jones as Hilary Banks
  • Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks
  • Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes
  • Jordan L. Jones as Jazz
  • Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks
  • April Parker Jones as Viola ‘Vy’ Smith
  • SteVonté Hart as Tray Melbert
  • Tyler Barnhardt as Connor Satterfield
  • Joe Holt as Fred Wilkes
  • Charlie Hall as Tyler Laramy
  • Karrueche Tran as Ivy
  • Duane Martin as Steven Lewis
  • Scottie Thompson as Angela

Bel-Air is available to stream on Peacock . Here’s how to watch it for free .



Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

