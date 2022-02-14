ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Infection Rate Below 3.5 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/RichardScott3D

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped back below 3.50 percent as the number of patients being hospitalized for the virus approaches 400.

Over the weekend beginning on Friday, Feb. 11, Connecticut conducted nearly 46,000 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health, resulting in 1,524 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 3.32 percent positivity rate.

Sixty-one more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 406 statewide. Of those 406, 187 (46.1 percent) were not fully vaccinated, health officials noted.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 30, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 15.2-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,200 virus-related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Monday, Feb. 14:

  • Fairfield: 196,221 (2,603 deaths);
  • New Haven: 186,894 (2,664);
  • Hartford: 172,440 (2,951);
  • New London: 52,549 (610);
  • Litchfield: 30,562 (430);
  • Middlesex: 26,639 (462);
  • Windham: 25,070 (283);
  • Tolland: 19,770 (257);
  • Unknown: 2,739 (0).

As of Feb. 14, more than 2.9 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered more than 1.3 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 14:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 90 percent;
  • 35-44: 93 percent;
  • 25-34: 88 percent;
  • 18-24: 83 percent;
  • 16-17: 86 percent;
  • 12-15: 79 percent;
  • 5-11: 45 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

