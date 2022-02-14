ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Issued For Missing CT Woman

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
Sherrian Lavern Howe Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department

Police agencies in the region are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a 22-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

A Silver Alert was issued in Hartford County for Sherrian Howe, who was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2021, to the Manchester Police Department.

Howe was described as being 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 105 pounds. She was last seen at approximately midnight on the night she was reported missing, according to police.

Investigators said that Howe was last seen in the Windsor Locks area in Hartford County on Dec. 23, 2021, and that she was spotted on multiple occasions wearing “the distinctive coat” photographed above.

Howe also has ties to Hampden County in Springfield.

Anyone with information regarding Howe or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manchester Police Department by calling 911 or (860) 645-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

