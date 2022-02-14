ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

A new way to shape a material’s atomic structure with ultrafast laser light

By SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
 1 day ago

Newswise — Thermoelectric materials convert heat to electricity and vice versa, and their atomic structures are closely related to how well they perform. Now researchers have discovered how to change the atomic structure of a highly efficient thermoelectric material, tin selenide, with intense pulses of laser light. This result opens a...

Related
Wired

How the Physics of Resonance Shapes Reality

Almost anytime physicists announce that they’ve discovered a new particle, whether it’s the Higgs boson or the recently bagged double-charm tetraquark, what they’ve actually spotted is a small bump rising from an otherwise smooth curve on a plot. Such a bump is the unmistakable signature of “resonance,” one of the most ubiquitous phenomena in nature.
SCIENCE
EETimes.com

Livermore Reports Burning Plasma for Fusion Energy

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have succeeded in creating the conditions necessary for self-heating nuclear fusion fuel, known as burning plasma, a crucial step in harnessing fusion energy. Burning plasma is required for self-sustaining fusion energy. Plasma at the proper temperature and pressure is a key component for fusion...
LIVERMORE, CA
Phys.org

Research team finds clue to possible extraterrestrial origin of peptides

Researchers from the Friedrich Schiller University Jena and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy have discovered a new clue in the search for the origin of life, by showing that peptides can form on dust under conditions such as those prevailing in outer space. These molecules, which are one of the basic building blocks of all life, may therefore not have originated on our planet at all, but possibly in cosmic molecular clouds.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Energy#Laser#Atomic#Light Source#Newswise#Stanford University#Physical Review X#Apollo
nanowerk.com

Squeezing the noise out of microscopes with quantum light

(Nanowerk News) Lasers are often used to look at objects in microscopes. But even the best laser has “quantum noise” that makes a picture blurry and hides the details. This in turn results in measurements that are less precise than scientists need. Researchers have designed a new type...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
National Science Foundation (press release)

Atomic structure of bilayer borophene

Illustration depicting the atomic structure of bilayer borophene. All atoms are boron; the pink boron atoms are involved in bonding the two layers. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grants DMR 1720139.]. Learn more in the Northwestern University news story Engineers create double layer of borophene for first time....
SCIENCE
Daily Evergreen

WSU researchers use atom laser to create caustic patterns

WSU researchers discovered atoms cooled to near absolute zero temperatures create reflective patterns similar to light and can be focused into caustic shapes. The laws of physics drastically change under extreme circumstances, such as nanoscale dimensions. These laws also change in quantum mechanics, where the hallmark phenomenon is particles can behave like waves, said Peter Engels, WSU Yount distinguished professor and senior author of the study.
PHYSICS
ScienceBlog.com

A new, nanoscale, 3D structure to control light

Metamaterials, made up of small, repeated structures, engineered to produce desired interactions with light or sound waves, can improve optical devices used in telecommunications, imaging and more. But the functionality of the devices can be limited by the corresponding design space, according to Lei Kang, assistant research professor of electrical engineering at Penn State.
ENGINEERING
Newswise

Scientists discover new electrolyte for solid-state lithium-ion batteries

Newswise — New battery material offers promise for the development of all-solid batteries. In the quest for the perfect battery, scientists have two primary goals: create a device that can store a great deal of energy and do it safely. Many batteries contain liquid electrolytes, which are potentially flammable.
CHEMISTRY
Florida Star

Fresh Images Shed New Light On Milky Way Mystery Strands

Unidentified filaments are inexplicably dangling at the turbulent center of the Milky Way, but a new study may have unlocked some of their secrets. The one-dimensional strands are found in pairs or clusters, sometimes arranged in equally spaced stacks like the strings of a harp or guitar, stretching 150 light-years long. Astronomer Farhad Yusef-Zadeh of Northwestern University discovered these magnetic filaments in the 1980s and determined that they are made up of cosmic ray electrons gyrating in a magnetic field at nearly the speed of light.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Largest And Most Accurate Simulation Of The Universe Created Using Supercomputers

The entire evolution of the cosmos, covering the 13.7 billion years since the Big Bang, has been accurately simulated by a supercomputer. Describing this leviathan achievement in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers say that the model accurately positions the galaxies and other structures in our local universe, thereby indicating that our understanding of the forces that drive the evolution of the universe is correct.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Argonne scientists make high energy physics data more FAIR

Newswise — Scientists enhance data interoperability. For scientists, data is the lifeblood of research. Collecting, organizing and sharing data both within and across fields drives pivotal discoveries that make us better off and more secure. . Making data open and available, however, only answers part of the question about how...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Q&A: Could magnesium be a battery future? Argonne chemist Brian Ingram weighs in

Newswise — An abundant element could hold the key to high energy batteries. Although lithium-ion batteries currently power our cell phones, laptops and electric vehicles, scientists are on the hunt for new battery chemistries that could offer increased energy, greater stability and longer lifetimes. One potential promising element that could form the basis of new batteries is magnesium.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Super-efficient drilling of metals with ultrafast non diffractive laser beams

A highly efficient drilling process is found in non-transparent metallic materials enabled by the use of non-diffractive ultrafast Bessel beams. Applied for deep drilling through a 200Â Î¼m-thick steel plate, the Bessel beam demonstrates twofold higher drilling efficiency compared to a Gaussian beam of similar fluence and spot size. Notwithstanding that surface ablation occurs with the same efficiency for both beams, the drilling booster results from a self-replication and reconstruction of the beam along the axis, driven by internal reflections within the crater at quasi-grazing incidence, bypassing potential obstacles. The mechanism is the consequence of an oblique wavevectors geometry with low angular dispersion and generates a propagation length beyond the projection range allowed by the geometry of the channel. With only the main lobe being selected by the channel entrance, side-wall reflection determines the refolding of the lobe on the axis, enhancing and replicating the beam multiple times inside the channel. The process is critically assisted by the reduction of particle shielding enabled by the intrinsic self-healing of the Bessel beam. Thus the drilling process is sustained in a way which is uniquely different from that of the conventional Gaussian beam, the latter being damped within its Rayleigh range. These mechanisms are supported and quantified by Finite Difference Time Domain calculations of the beam propagation. The results show key advantages for the quest towards efficient laser drilling and fabrication processes.
CHEMISTRY
ESA Blog Navigator

New laser station lights the way to debris reduction

Imagine lasers pointing from Earth into the skies, seeking out satellites and bits of space trash and measuring their positions and trajectories to prevent catastrophic collisions. You don’t have to try too hard – this is very nearly the day-to-day reality at ESA’s new Izaña 1 (IZN-1) laser ranging station in Tenerife, Spain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newswise

In situ monitoring reveals cellular environmental instabilities in human pluripotent stem cell culture

Mammalian cell cultures are a keystone resource in biomedical research, but the results of published experiments often suffer from reproducibility challenges. This has led to a focus on the influence of cell culture conditions on cellular responses and reproducibility of experimental findings. Here, we perform frequent in situ monitoring of dissolved O2 and CO2 with optical sensor spots and contemporaneous evaluation of cell proliferation and medium pH in standard batch cultures of three widely used human somatic and pluripotent stem cell lines. We collate data from the literature to demonstrate that standard cell cultures consistently exhibit environmental instability, indicating that this may be a pervasive issue affecting experimental findings. Our results show that in vitro cell cultures consistently undergo large departures of environmental parameters during standard batch culture. These findings should catalyze further efforts to increase the relevance of experimental results to the in vivo physiology and enhance reproducibility.
SCIENCE

