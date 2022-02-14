ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

I-55 lanes closed in DeSoto County on Tuesday

By Destinee Hannah
 1 day ago

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close I-55 lanes in DeSoto County on Tuesday, Feb. 15 due to high mast light maintenance.

According to a press release, MDOT will close lanes going north and southbound of I-55, which is north of Highway 302.

MDOT also said there will be more lane closures on the same day, but “traffic will be able to flow on the interstate.”

“MDOT crews will be repairing one of the high mast lights on the interstate and will have to close the interstate for a brief time to bring it down around 9 a.m. The interstate will reopen shortly after that. I55 will be closed again when the light is put back in place around 3 p.m.”

