The Mills' administration has requested that the PUC give a one-time credit to low-income residents on their electric bills. Maine residents recently noticed an increase in the amount they're paying monthly for electricity. That increase was approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission in November, with equal rate percentages for both Versant and Central Maine Power customers. Average residential customers were told to expect their bills to increase by about $30 a month. It's important to note that the extra money is not going to Versant or CMP, but is going to the supply of electricity. The two Maine providers are responsible only for the transmission and distribution of power.

5 DAYS AGO