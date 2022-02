West-London artist Hope Tala continues her streak of singles with the release of her latest song/video “Party Sickness,” an anthemic ode to those who revel in the sublime turmoil of a good party. It’s the kind of song that’d probably be playing at one of the soirées Tala sings about, her vocals radiant amidst the song’s buoyant bass. The spirit of “Party Sickness” is a desire to lose yourself in the moment, but according to Tala the song also calls out to those people who find the urge even more tantalizing than others, the ones who give life to the party itself.

