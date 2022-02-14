Ivan Reitman, producer, 'Ghostbusters' director, dies at 75

Following the news that Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on working with the famous filmmaker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger worked alongside Reitman on various film projects, including Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. In his post, Schwarzenegger praised the late filmmaker as being a legend. “In life, he was a mensch – a wonderful father and husband, a fantastic friend, a great human being. He was kind, he was generous, he was smart as hell, and he was always there for you.”
