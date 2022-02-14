ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ivan Reitman, producer, 'Ghostbusters' director, dies at 75

By Associated press
Pottsville Republican Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIvan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind...

www.republicanherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jason Reitman Honors Father Ivan Reitman: “I’ve Lost My Hero”

Jason Reitman, who directed 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in keeping with family tradition, honored his late father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve lost my hero.” The elder Reitman died Saturday at the age of 75. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In his tweet today, Jason Reitman wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.” Jason Reitman continued, “Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

R.I.P. Ivan Reitman – ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Has Passed Away at 75

AP just put a damper on Super Bowl Sunday with the devastating news that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. Reitman is best...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers – Updated

UPDATED WITH LATEST, after Sunday 9:31PM post: After a 51-year directing career, and longer as a producer, Ivan Reitman, the comedy architect behind such classics as the Ghostbusters franchise, Twins, Kindergarten Cop and more, died Saturday night, leaving a deep hole in many hearts. 2021 was quite a year for Reitman: He saw his son Jason Reitman successfully take over the Ghostbusters business with a lot of heart and soul, and plenty of laughs with Ghostbusters: Afterlife which wound up resurrecting the 38-year old series for Columbia Pictures; the movie making close to $200M WW. Ghostbusters spanned four movies, the first one in 1984 taking comedies to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Reitman
Variety

Ivan Reitman Remembered by ‘Ghostbusters’ Singer Ray Parker Jr.: ‘He Thought It Was a Hit When Nobody Else Did — Including Myself!’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr. had enjoyed a successful career in music when he received a call from his friend Gary LeMel about doing music for a weird film called “Ghostbusters.” Originally a session guitarist in his native Detroit, he recorded and toured with artists like Barry White, Bohannon, the Spinners and Marvin Gaye, and performed on Stevie Wonder’s classic “Talking Book” album and was the guitarist in Wonder’s band on a 1972 tour opening for the Rolling Stones. As a solo artist and with his group Raydio, he enhoyed hits with songs like “You...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ivan Reitman Remembered: His 5 Best Movies

Ivan Reitman was a legendary comedic director and producer responsible for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies, particularly during the 1980s when he had a streak of blockbuster hits. News broke Sunday that Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75, but his legacy lives on with a library of titles that were known for their irreverent-bordering-on-anarchic style, which drew from Reitman’s ability to evolve a comedy beyond its script on the fly. As Reitman said in a 1993 profile, as a director his approach was “very controlled,” but he also gave his actors the option to run free...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Kindergarten Cop Director Ivan Reitman After His Death

Ivan Reitman’s death rattled many in Hollywood, as the filmmaker had just recently celebrated Ghostbusters’ return to prominence due to Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s successful run. He died unexpectedly at age 75. After hearing the devastating news, tributes began flooding in as stars and filmmakers recount stories of working with or knowing Reitman. Among them is Kindergarten Cop star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pair worked together on multiple comedies during the 1980s and 1990s, so it was only right that Schwarzenegger got the chance to reminisce and mourn the filmmaker.
MOVIES
Variety

lvan Reitman Once Recalled the ‘Strangeness’ of Returning to Slovak Roots

Click here to read the full article. This story was first published in Daily Variety in June 2001. The last time Ivan Reitman was near the Czech Republic, it was the middle of the night in 1950, outside the Slovakian town of his birth, Komárno. He was 3, and he and his Holocaust survivor parents were trying to get the hell away from Communist tyranny. It shouldn’t be a great shock, then, to learn that the director-producer isn’t completely at ease about the July 6 premiere of his “Evolution” at the Karlovy Vary film fest. His ambivalence is plain. Asked to describe the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#Animal House
Shropshire Star

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman

The former bodybuilder and actor described Reitman as a ‘mensch’ – meaning a person of honour and integrity. Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as “comedy royalty,” following the director’s death age 75. The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Reitman Speaks out Over Father Ivan Reitman's Passing

Jason Reitman is speaking out following the passing of his father, Ivan Reitman. On Instagram, Jason paid tribute to his father by posting a series of photos of the pair together alongside a moving caption. Ivan, a famed director for projects such as Ghostbusters, died on Saturday night at the age of 75.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Ivan Reitman was the master of the buddy comedy

Ivan Reitman didn’t make any potato chip commercials. But during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, I found myself thinking about the “Ghostbusters” director, who died Saturday at 75, after seeing the commercial with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen sharing a bag of Lay’s and mock-reminiscing about their bromance.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Speaks Out About What Dad Ivan Reitman Would Want Most After His Passing: ‘Nothing Would Make Him Happier’

The cinema community was faced with some sad news this past weekend, as it was reported that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman had died at the age of 75. Since then, numerous celebrities have taken the time to pay tribute to the late moviemaking titan. His family also spoke out on his passing via a sweet statement. Now, the late director’s son, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, is speaking out about his dad. And in doing so, he revealed the one thing his father would want most right now, saying that “nothing would make him happier.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Hollywood, Including Son Jason Reitman

Following the tragic news of world losing another film legend, Ivan Reitman, peers of the late director and producer have been sharing their memories of his iconic legacy, having passed away at the age of 75 with an illustrious career behind him. Perhaps the most tear-jerking of all memoriams came in the form of a Twitter post from the late creative’s son, Jason Reitman, who just recently teamed with his father for last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ernie Hudson, Afterlife’s Carrie Coon and More Pay Tribute After Ghostbusters’ Ivan Reitman Dies At 75

Yesterday, the world lost another great talent in writer/director/producer Ivan Reitman who passed away at the age of 75. Reitman was best known for directing the first two Ghostbusters movies, and producing the more recent entries of the franchise. But Reitman has been a huge part of Hollywood for decades, and so a lot of people are remembering Reitman, not just those from inside the Ghostbusters franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dan Aykroyd and more stars mourn Canadian film legend Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman, the influential Canadian filmmaker and director of films such as Ghostbusters, passed away at age 75 on Feb. 12. The man who got his start at Toronto's City TV later went on to help further the careers of plenty of celebrities such as Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Rick Moranis and even Arnold Schwarzenegger. Many of them took to social media to pay tribute to the legend and remember what he'd given them and the world as news of his death was announced over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on Working with Late ‘Genius’ Director Ivan Reitman

Following the news that Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on working with the famous filmmaker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger worked alongside Reitman on various film projects, including Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. In his post, Schwarzenegger praised the late filmmaker as being a legend. “In life, he was a mensch – a wonderful father and husband, a fantastic friend, a great human being. He was kind, he was generous, he was smart as hell, and he was always there for you.”
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

R.I.P. Ivan Reitman: Jason Reitman, Paul Feig, Judd Apatow & More React To Filmmaker’s Passing

Yesterday, the world found out that legendary filmmaker, Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75. The filmmaker behind some of the most iconic comedies of all time, including “Ghostbusters,” “Stripes,” and “Kindergarten Cop” (I’ll fight you about that last one), touched millions with his work over the decades. And as you might expect, this news led to an outpouring of love of social media.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Offers Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Remarkable Filmmaker’ Ivan Reitman

News of director Ivan Reitman dying hit the world on Sunday night. On Monday, actor-director Ron Howard offered a tender tribute to him. Howard, who has made numerous hit films in his illustrious career, remembered Reitman, who died at age 75. Reitman’s name is most remembered for his work on the blockbuster film Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. Let’s take a look and see what Howard wrote on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy