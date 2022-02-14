Is Frank Schwindel’s 2021 Breakout Season Sustainable?

Connor Brogdon came into an April 20 game against the San Francisco Giants with three wins on the season and a 15-inning scoreless streak dating back to August of 2020. The then 26-year-old gave up six earned runs, including two home runs. Brogdon didn’t have his changeup and his fastball suffered. Maybe Joe Girardi should have pulled him after the right hander gave up the first three-run home run to Alex Dickerson, but both José Alvarado and Archie Bradley, two eighth-inning options, were on the injured list. Closer Héctor Neris was not used that day. Other options included Bailey Falter, who was just called up, along with Brandon Kintzler, David Hale, Vince Velasquez and Ramón Rosso, who came into the game in relief of Brogdon.
