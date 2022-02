The composer began our journey with zeal, but soon, like a Sondheim character, he became archly ambivalent. He expressed worry that the presence of an outside observer would affect the creative process. What’s more, he wrote to me, “I’ve been, to use a phrase I’ve never used except in mockery, the cynosure of all eyes. And to use another phrase I’ve never used because I feel too old to do so, it’s bummed me out. I’d forgotten how much I hate being in the spotlight, which is one reason I became a writer instead of, as I was urged to be at age fifteen, a concert pianist. (I wasn’t good enough, anyway.)” Nevertheless, we continued to correspond—and to meet for other pieces—until his death.

