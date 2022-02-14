ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Death on the Nile’ tops North American box office with $12.8M

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 14 (UPI) — The Gal Gadot-Kenneth Branagh murder mystery, “Death on the Nile,” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $12.8...

gephardtdaily.com

Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Sails to No. 1 as Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Hits Wrong Note

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile” collected $12.8 million in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales wouldn’t buy enough Champagne to fill the Nile, but they are sufficient to lead domestic box office charts. The star-studded murder mystery, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, arrived on par with expectations, which had projected a three-day tally around $11 million to $14 million from 3,280 North American theaters. But “Death on the Nile” cost a hefty $90 million to produce — not to mention the additional costs the film racked up across several pandemic-related delays — meaning it...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Marry Me’ Battle as Oscar Contenders Hope for Post-Nomination Bump

Two new movies, Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded murder mystery “Death on the Nile” and Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy “Marry Me,” hope to appeal to people who aren’t all that interested in Super Bowl festivities. Football’s biggest weekend has traditionally led to lighter movie theater attendance, though Disney and Universal (the studios behind the box office’s newest offerings) are banking on their films to serve as can’t-miss counterprogramming against this Sunday’s big game. “Death on the Nile” looks to have a leg up on the competition; it’s on track to open to $11 million to $14 million from 3,200 theaters. “Marry Me,” which is...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Besting ‘Marry Me’ in Quiet Super Bowl Weekend Showdown

There’s a battle between love and “Death” at this weekend’s domestic box office, as the Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Marry Me” and Kenneth Branagh’s follow-up to his 2017 whodunit “Murder on the Orient Express” both attempt to lure older audiences back to movie theaters in their openings. “Death on the Nile” looks to bow at No. 1 with a muted $12.8 million from 3,912 locations, while “Marry Me” will follow with an expected $8 million intake.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gal Gadot
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Death on the Nile Cruises to Win on Lackluster Weekend

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Liam Neeson walk into a bar – who is the murderer? Hercule Poirot will likely tell you its Liam and then tell you a story of how he got his mustache. These were the principals looking to draw in audiences this weekend and even with three new films and Jackass coming off a strong victory last weekend the top ten could not clear $50 million. Aside from 2021 of course, that marks the first time the month of February has seen a total that low since its first two weekends of 1996.
MOVIES
IGN

Death on the Nile Cruises to a Weekend Domestic Box Office Victory With $12.8 Million

Death on the Nile has secured victory at the domestic weekend box office by earning $12.8 million in ticket sales. As reported by Variety, Death on the Nile, which is Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and stars Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Letitia Wright, brought in an extra $20.7 million overseas for a global total of $33.5 million. Murder on the Orient opened to $28.7 million in ticket sales and earned $352 million globally during its run.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Death on the Nile’ Box Office Sails Past ‘Marry Me’ For Muted $12.8 Million on First Friday

Disney’s inherited Fox title Death on the Nile—directed by and starring the recently Oscar-nominated Kenneth Branagh—debuted at the number one spot on the weekend box office, with an estimated $12.8 million across three days. That’s less than half of what its predecessor, Murder on the Orient Express, opened to in 2017. That film exceeded expectations with a $28.6 million three-day debut, tapping out with an impressive $102 million domestic total.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death On The Nile#North American#Boxofficemojo Com
Deadline

‘Death On The Nile’, ‘Marry Me’, ‘Blacklight’ & Urgency For Adults At Weekend Box Office – Preview

Just as President Biden’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci is declaring that the U.S. is exiting “the full-blown pandemic phase” of Covid-19, three studios are hoping to lure out adult audiences, especially women who’ve been slow to return to cinemas. Further curbing Sunday business is the Super Bowl, but if older moviegoers are determined to head to the cinema this weekend, they’ll go Friday Saturday as they’ve shown during previous big game frames. MGM/UAR’s Thanksgiving title House of Gucci remains the top opening and movie during the pandemic for an older-adult-skewing title, with a $14.4 million three-day opening and a $53.5M running...
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' Adrift to No. 1 at Box Office on Slow Super Bowl Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's rom-com 'Marry Me' also has a less-than-stellar debut, but it's not unexpected since the attention is all on the Big Game this weekend. AceShowbiz - "Death on the Nile" set sail only to have a meek debut. The mystery film that serves as a sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017) opened to an estimated $12.8 million on the Super Bowl weekend, but it's enough to lead the domestic box office.
IGN

Uncharted Movie Starts Its International Box Office Run With $21.5 Million

While the Uncharted movie will not premiere in North America until February 18, it is off to a strong start at the international box office with $21.5 million in ticket sales. As reported by Variety, the Tom Holland-led video game adaptation opened in 15 overseas markets this past weekend and had the biggest debut in the United Kingdom with $6.4 million in ticket sales. When compared to other pandemic-era films, Uncharted is "tracking 12% above Eternals, 18% above Black Widow and 21% higher than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at similar points in their theatrical rollouts."
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: “Death on the Nile” kills “Marry Me”

On this Super Bowl weekend, we have three new releases entering the top five of the box office. Coming in first this weekend is Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile,” which grossed $12.8 million. The ensemble film was is with controversy, as one of its stars Armie Hammer is facing numerous sexual abuse allegations. Branagh did not end up cutting Hammer’s role, but he was largely eliminated from the film’s marketing efforts. In the end, we will never know if this situation has affected the film’s end box office revenue. All we do know is that with a reported $90 million budget, the chance of “Death on the Nile” making a profit are quite limited. Though the Super Bowl may have limited its gross this weekend, its average critical reception and oncoming new releases make it very unlikely that the film will have good legs these next few weeks. Ultimately, I think “Death on the Nile” will close around $40 million domestically.
MOVIES
TheWrap

No Best Picture Oscar Nominee Grossed Over $1 Million at Weekend Box Office

The usual box office boost from Oscar nominations largely failed to materialize for this year’s Best Picture nominees, as none of them even grossed over $1 million in theaters this weekend. Of all the nominees that screened this weekend, the highest-grossing one was MGM/United Artists’ “Licorice Pizza,” which grossed...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Scores $1.1 Million in Previews, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Lands $525,000

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile,” the latest cinematic take on Agatha Christie’s famed murder mystery novel, is sailing to the top of box office charts. The star-studded whodunit, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, picked up $1.1 million from 3,280 North American theaters in preview screenings. Through Sunday, “Death on the Nile” is on track to collect $11 million to $14 million. Super Bowl Sunday, usually the biggest TV event of the year, has traditionally led to lighter movie theater attendance, and this weekend’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals looks to be...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Death On The Nile’ Charting $12.8M, ‘Marry Me’ $8M In Valentine’s Day Weekend Where Hollywood Pines For Female Auds – Sunday Box Office

Sunday AM Writethru: Two major studios this weekend took a bold swing and decided to go after the challenged older female demo over Valentine’s Day weekend in a continued pandemic. While the results were in line with projections, they wouldn’t be anything to brag about in a pre-pandemic marketplace. There’s also an argument that the Super Bowl today slows Sunday business. However, both these titles were aimed at women, who are more apt than guys to make their way to cinemas on the Big Game day. Disney’s Covid-delayed release of Kenneth Branagh’s $90M adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, is...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Breaks Major Box Office Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed another box office record this week, as audiences continue to flock to the Sony Pictures movie. The film now holds the number three spot on the domestic highest-grossing films of all-time list. It passed James Cameron's 2009 epic Avatar based on Tuesday morning estimates. No...
MOVIES

