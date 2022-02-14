‘Death on the Nile’ tops North American box office with $12.8M

On this Super Bowl weekend, we have three new releases entering the top five of the box office. Coming in first this weekend is Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile,” which grossed $12.8 million. The ensemble film was is with controversy, as one of its stars Armie Hammer is facing numerous sexual abuse allegations. Branagh did not end up cutting Hammer’s role, but he was largely eliminated from the film’s marketing efforts. In the end, we will never know if this situation has affected the film’s end box office revenue. All we do know is that with a reported $90 million budget, the chance of “Death on the Nile” making a profit are quite limited. Though the Super Bowl may have limited its gross this weekend, its average critical reception and oncoming new releases make it very unlikely that the film will have good legs these next few weeks. Ultimately, I think “Death on the Nile” will close around $40 million domestically.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO