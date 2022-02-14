ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Cup controversy? Hawley campaign selling mugs depicting January 6 salute

By Gregg Palermo
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5EsW_0eEHxZbE00

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–“Owning” the libs, or profiting off of a dark day in American history?

This weekend in St. Charles at the Missouri GOP’s annual Lincoln Days festivities, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s campaign team was selling mugs for $20 with a picture re-creating Hawley’s pumped fist directed at demonstrators in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, before the riot at the U.S. Capitol which sought to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“Liberals are so easily triggered, and this new mug is really whipping the left into a frenzy! Josh isn’t scared — he’s show-me strong! This Made in America mug is the perfect way to enjoy Coffee, Tea, or Liberal Tears! Check it out below, and order one for yourself or any woke friend or family member that you want to trigger,” a fundraising email read.

Hawley was roundly criticized at the time for the fist pump, along with the move to challenge the election results. As recently as last week, Hawley reiterated why he challenged election results in Pennsylvania.

“I think it’s a big problem when a state in a presidential election doesn’t follow its own law, changes its rules and does so in the middle of the process,” Hawley said of his objection to Pennsylvania’s vote. “That’s why I objected on January 6. that was my decision. I stand by it.”

An Associated Press investigation into potential cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and the five other battleground states where Trump disputed his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020 found a minuscule number of cases.

When asked Monday about using January 6 as a fundraising vehicle, a Hawley campaign spokesman sent FOX2 the original fundraising appeal.

Comments / 3

JUST SAYING !!!
1d ago

Hawley showing the JUSTICE SYSTEM AS NO POWER TO POLITICIANS; still at the TOP of the capital yelling come on;; I remember seeing him:: on National television and to get to him, there’s a lot of men and women who was fighting for their lives!! The DEATH TOLL AND INJURED; the people who are going to jail or prison term; THE PEOPLE HE AND THE OTHERS USED!! Yes followers; by his cups; you can used them when we are sitting on the streets!! McConnell and the coward Ted Cruz made a comment on National television about the people ( followers) that they are criminals and terrorist; making jail and prison time longer I would think,?? Not bad enough; senator Hawley; calling on a bill to remove the veterans benefits and government benefits to all that was involved in the attacks against the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! No OATH TO THE CONSTITUTION; NO HONOR TO THE PEOPLE; God Bless America! Send care packages; to Trump’s cell Hawley services:: ??

Reply
5
 

