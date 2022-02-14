Demand for service dogs unleashes a 'Wild West' market

If you live in a multi-dog household, you’re sure to have noticed that licking plays a big role in how your dogs interact. They might lick one another’s mouths, ears, eyes, or paws. According to behaviorists, licking is a nonverbal way for dogs to express their love, trust, caring, and submission within the pack. That pack of course extends to human family members. Dogs frequently show affection by licking human faces and hands, but why do dogs lick feet? Some pet parents find this endearing while those with especially ticklish toes discourage the behavior. Love it or hate it, you should consider yourself lucky if your dog licks your feet because it’s a mark of respect for you and your role within the pack.
Comments / 0