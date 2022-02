History is trading hands in Lompoc, as pioneering vintners Rick and Diana Longoria are selling their eponymous brand — complete with winemaking facilities, tasting room, equipment, offices, and inventory — to Brooke and Lindsey Christian, who are moving from Washington, D.C., to Santa Barbara this week. By maintaining the Longoria Wines name, keeping Rick on staff for the next 18 months, and hiring a full-time winemaker that he endorses, the Christians intend to build awareness around the brand and expand into other locations while further elevating attention for all Santa Barbara County wineries.

