KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo State Theatre is asking what the community wants, when it comes to concert headliners and other programming throughout the year. “We have a space that we feel is valuable and we want to hear how people would love to best use it,” said Harry Phillips, the theater’s marketing and developing director. “Our ultimate mission is to have programming that is diverse and that fits with the community, but we don’t want to guess at it.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO