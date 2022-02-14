ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, originally pleaded not guilty in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

Former Navy captain pleads guilty in massive bribery case in San Diego

A former U.S. Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from a Malaysian defense contractor, prosecutors said. Donald Hornbeck, who entered the plea in San Diego federal court, acknowledged that while directing operations of combat ships in the 7th Fleet in the Western Pacific, he […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
MilitaryTimes

Ex-Navy captain latest to plead guilty in ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal

SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from a Malaysian defense contractor, prosecutors said. Donald Hornbeck, who entered the plea in San Diego federal court, acknowledged that while directing operations of combat ships...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Navy Times

Navy nuclear engineer accused of espionage has scheduled plea hearing

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia, and had pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland navy engineer accused of espionage back in court

A man from Annapolis accused of trying to sell secrets U.S. submarines to a foreign country will be back in court Monday. Jonathan Toebbe was an engineer with the U.S. navy. He and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia in October 2021. Investigators say on four occasions, the couple passed along memory card filled with classified information to people who they believed were representatives of the foreign nation. The representatives turned out to be undercover FBI agents. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have pleaded not guily to charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data, and communication of restricted data. If they're found guilty, the couple could face life in prison. There is no word on a date for Diana Toebbe's next court hearing. Federal prosecutors have not said what nation the Toebbe's thought they were dealing with.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Submarines#Classified Information#Fbi#Nuclear Submarine#American#The Justice Department
WKRC

Man says he tried to give nuclear secrets to foreign nation, may testify against wife

UNDATED (WKRC) - A U.S. Navy engineer pleaded guilty after he was charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data to a foreign government. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October after their suspected involvement in an espionage plot concerning nuclear secrets and hidden devices. Jonathan, the nuclear engineer, has since split from his wife.
RELATIONSHIPS
East Bay Times

Accused cocaine submarine kingpin betrayed by messaging app, feds say

An accused drug kingpin from Metro Detroit who was building a remote-controlled submarine to allegedly smuggle cocaine across the Atlantic Ocean was betrayed by an encrypted messaging app favored by international crime lords, The Detroit News has learned. Interviews and court records hint at how federal agents capped a sprawling,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Army Times

He defrauded more than 100 disabled veterans of benefits. Prison awaits.

Jamare Mason, 27, of Snellville, Georgia, was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after defrauding more than 100 disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries of over $1 million, according to a Jan. 19 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.
SNELLVILLE, GA
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing will return to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime.Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.But media reports that Baker's family had political connections to Bevin and hosted a fundraiser for the former Republican governor put a spotlight on the case. Federal authorities brought new charges against Baker for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother enraged the McMichaels got plea deal in federal case

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother vows to fight the plea deal that her son’s convicted murderers struck with federal prosecutors. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis struck a deal in the federal hate crime case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice that would take them out of state prison and put them in federal prison. The fact that the DOJ accepted the so-called “backroom” deal outraged Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy