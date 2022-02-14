Sanford to honor Buffalo Bills player with key to the city

Gabriel Davis On Monday, Sanford will honor Gabriel Davis with a key to the city in recognition of his efforts both on and off the field. (City of Sanford)

SANFORD, Fla. — Years before Gabriel Davis was catching touchdowns in the NFL playoffs as a Buffalo Bill, he forged his career on fields across Central Florida.

The professional football player attended Seminole High in Sanford before continuing his education and football career at the University of Central Florida.

On Monday, Sanford will honor Davis with a key to the city in recognition of his efforts both on and off the field.

City officials said that throughout his career, Davis has continued to show loyalty and dedication to the city of Sanford.

Officials said that when speaking at the Dr. Velma H. Williams Westside Community Center, where he played as a boy, Davis urged the youth to seek their dreams just as he did his.

“I was never the most talented player, I wasn’t the guy that everyone knew about,” Davis said. “But I knew over time if I did the things I watched my mother do, always trying to outwork the next guy, good things would come.”

The city said that in the past, Davis donated to the Seminole High School football team to help with its playoff expenses and equipment costs and has sponsored a flag football team for the past two years. He’s also teamed up with Sonny’s BBQ to provide Thanksgiving meals for the Sanford Police Department and Fire Department.

“Gabriel Davis is a man of excellence and a good example to the youth of the City of Sanford as well as to all citizens by his giving back to the community in which he was raised and nurtured,” the city said in a statement.

Davis will receive the key to the city during Monday’s city commission meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

