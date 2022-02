Where should dogs sleep at night? Well, if you snuggle up at night beside your dog you have lots of company. A Novosbed.com sleep survey revealed that a whopping 71 percent of pet owners sleep with their animal companions. Dog owners say that sleeping with their four-legged friends provides them with a sense of comfort and security. This feeling appears to be mutual. A 2020 British study on the sleeping habits of dogs found that 85 percent of puppies chose to sleep near a human when given the opportunity. So, where are the best places for your dog to sleep? Read on for some things to consider.

