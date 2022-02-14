ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Senate Approves $1M Ad Campaign To Recruit More Law Enforcement Officers

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate has approved a $1 million advertising campaign to hire more law enforcement. Under the proposal, the Department of Public Safety would work the POST Board to...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Related
benitolink.com

Two new laws aim for greater law enforcement officer accountability

Two state Senate bills, SB 2 and SB 16, designed to increase police officer accountability, were signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, took effect on Jan. 1. Both bills were supported by wide majorities in the Assembly and Senate, including District 30 Assemblyman Robert Rivas and District 12 Senator Anna Caballero.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
willmarradio.com

Senate introduces bill to help law enforcement

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Senate Republicans are looking to give law enforcement a boost statewide with a package of bills introduced today. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says," Republicans will continue to show police officers the respect and appreciation they deserve for the job they do, but we need our Democratic colleagues, we need public officials at the local level to join our efforts." The plan calls for one- million dollars for the Department of Public Safety to roll out a recruitment public service campaign. It also includes two-point-five-million dollars in tuition reimbursements for recently license officers and those currently in the pipeline to become officers. Another bill would provide 20 million towards bonuses of up to ten-thousand dollars for newly hired officers across Minnesota.
SAINT PAUL, MN
southernminn.com

Senate GOP pitch $65 million law enforcement recruiting package

(The Center Square) – Minnesota Senate Republicans pitched a 2022 "top priority" $65 million law enforcement recruiting package Wednesday. The proposals – dubbed the “Creating Opportunities in Public Safety” (C.O.P.S) program – would incentivize law enforcement recruitment statewide to address a police officer shortage, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said in a news conference.
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate GOP Bills Would Require Disclosure Of Classroom Syllabus In Effort To Boost ‘Parents’ Rights’ In Classroom

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Senate Republicans on Monday announced education proposals they say will boost parents’ involvement in the education decisions of their children, a move that follows a national trend of GOP-led legislatures scrutinizing classroom curriculum. The package of legislation, dubbed a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” requires teachers to disclose information about what’s being taught by sending their syllabus within the first two weeks of class—and send an updated version should it significantly change. There’s also a revived effort to establish education savings accounts allowing state funds to cover costs for private schools. “Every parent has the right to...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senate GOP rolls out C.O.P.S. package of bills aimed to recruit people into law enforcement careers

Today Senate Republicans rolled out a $65 million C.O.P.S. Program, which stands for “Creating Opportunities in Public Safety.” The proposals focus on recruitment to address the peace officer shortage affecting the entire state. The six different bills help young people get their degree in law enforcement, provide opportunities for nontraditional entrants into policing, and fund a marketing campaign as well as continuing education to highlight the honorable profession and long-term benefits of a career in law enforcement. Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) who is Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate and Vice-Chair of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee released the following statement:
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Central Tribune

Minnesota Senate to consider $1 million pro-police marketing campaign

ST. PAUL — A Minnesota committee on Thursday, Feb. 10, advanced a $1 million proposal to launch a pro-police marketing campaign around the state, teeing up a vote on the plan in the Minnesota Senate. Republican senators proposed the campaign as part of a larger package of proposals aimed...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABQJournal

Senate eyes new law enforcement package

SANTA FE – A legislative package moving quickly in the state Senate focuses on law enforcement retention, training and hiring practices – rather than stiffer criminal penalties – as lawmakers take aim at New Mexico’s high rate of violent crime. The measure would also add three...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
aldailynews.com

Senate passes bill limiting use of AI by law enforcement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill prohibiting law enforcement agencies from using artificial intelligence or facial recognition software alone to make arrests or establish probable cause for arrests. Under Senate Bill 56, the results of a facial recognition service may be used only...
MONTGOMERY, AL
KAAL-TV

Minnesota Senate GOP introduces C.O.P.S. recruitment program

(ABC 6 News) - Senate Republicans are proposing a $65 million law enforcement package that they're calling C.O.P.S. -- Creating Opportunities in Public Safety. The program will try and fix what law enforcement says is a recruitment problem. C.O.P.S. is made up of six bills, authored by different senators. It includes $1 million for an ad campaign, around $40 million for scholarships and financial aid for prospective peace officers, and an additional $20 million allocated for sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ House panel approves measure to prevent cuts to law enforcement spending

An Arizona House panel passed a measure that would annually increase the budget for police and sheriffs to align with inflation and population. If communities failed to provide adequate funding, money could be withheld by the state treasurer. The bill is tied to a concurrent measure that would amend the...
BUSINESS
poncacitynow.com

Bill to Protect Retired Law Enforcement From Doxing Passes Senate Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY – After successfully protecting law enforcement officers from doxing last session, Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, has filed legislation to extend those same protections to retired law enforcement members. Senate Bill 1522 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously Tuesday. “It’s unimaginable that anyone would try to harm our...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
mprnews.org

MN Senate passes $2.7 billion bill to refill unemployment fund

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Monday that refills Minnesota's depleted unemployment insurance trust fund with more than $1 billion and pays back more than $1 billion the state owes to the federal government for unemployment benefits. The Republican majority in the Senate put the bill on a fast track...
MINNESOTA STATE
capecod.com

Nero’s Law Gets Senate Approval

HYANNIS – Nero’s Law has received the approval of the State Senate, joining the House of Representatives which gave its go-ahead last week. The legislation would ensure that law enforcement officers’ K-9 partners can receive medical attention and transport by EMTs if they are injured in the line of duty.
YARMOUTH, MA
hot967.fm

Minnesota Senate Passes Million Dollar Bill to Promote Peace Officers

Backers say badly-needed, opponents say “misdirected,” as the Minnesota Senate Monday voted one million dollars for a “marketing and advertising campaign to publicly promote the importance of peace officers.”. Fairmont Republican Julie Rosen responded, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told her M-P-D is down over 300 officers…. …”and...
MINNESOTA STATE

